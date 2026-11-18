Rassie Erasmus predicted Ireland's fly-half would escape suspension, and the disciplinary decision has now confirmed his expectation

The ruling comes after a controversial tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato sparked debate ahead of Saturday's Test

South Africa will now face Ireland with Prendergast available, adding another talking point to an already tense build-up

Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks after his hearing over a dangerous tackle, confirming Rassie Erasmus' earlier prediction. Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for a dangerous hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato.

The 23-year-old appeared before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday, 17 November, following Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji on Saturday, 14 November. The incident was not penalised during the match but was subsequently cited.

After hearing evidence from Prendergast, Ireland coach Andy Farrell and legal representative Derek Hegarty, the committee unanimously ruled that the citing should be dismissed. Prendergast is therefore available for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against South Africa at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

The decision confirms the prediction made by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus earlier this week.

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Rassie Erasmus' prediction comes true

On Monday, Erasmus had suggested Prendergast would avoid punishment, saying:

"We are in the Northern Hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play."

The Springbok coach also said his "gut feeling" was that the Irish fly-half would feature against South Africa. He made the prediction while questioning what he viewed as inconsistencies in rugby's disciplinary process.

The comments formed part of a wider controversy following South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France. Erasmus subsequently received a six-match suspension from World Rugby over remarks about match officials, including comments questioning whether unpunished knee-drop tackles had influenced the outcome.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, meaning the matter could still be revisited.

Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face South Africa on Saturday. Image: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Ireland retain key selection option

Prendergast's clearance leaves Ireland coach Andy Farrell with a choice at fly-half ahead of the Springboks encounter. He is competing with Ciaran Frawley for the starting No. 10 jersey.

Hooker Dan Sheehan is also expected to return as he progresses through concussion return-to-play protocols.

For South Africa, the ruling means their preparations must account for Ireland having their first-choice fly-half available. The disciplinary debate may have dominated the build-up, but Saturday's match will ultimately be decided on the field.

Rassie Erasmus faces fresh criticism after six-match ban

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension sparked fresh calls for World Rugby to take further action against the Springbok coach.

Rugby correspondent Alex Lowe argued that Erasmus' conduct was damaging the sport and raising concerns about the treatment of match officials. Lowe criticised the coach's repeated challenges to refereeing decisions, including his comments following South Africa's narrow defeat to France.

Source: Briefly News