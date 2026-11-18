Ireland’s Sam Prendergast Cleared to Face Springboks As Rassie Erasmus’ Prediction Comes True
- Rassie Erasmus predicted Ireland's fly-half would escape suspension, and the disciplinary decision has now confirmed his expectation
- The ruling comes after a controversial tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato sparked debate ahead of Saturday's Test
- South Africa will now face Ireland with Prendergast available, adding another talking point to an already tense build-up
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Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for a dangerous hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato.
The 23-year-old appeared before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday, 17 November, following Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji on Saturday, 14 November. The incident was not penalised during the match but was subsequently cited.
After hearing evidence from Prendergast, Ireland coach Andy Farrell and legal representative Derek Hegarty, the committee unanimously ruled that the citing should be dismissed. Prendergast is therefore available for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against South Africa at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.
The decision confirms the prediction made by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus earlier this week.
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Rassie Erasmus' prediction comes true
On Monday, Erasmus had suggested Prendergast would avoid punishment, saying:
"We are in the Northern Hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play."
The Springbok coach also said his "gut feeling" was that the Irish fly-half would feature against South Africa. He made the prediction while questioning what he viewed as inconsistencies in rugby's disciplinary process.
The comments formed part of a wider controversy following South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France. Erasmus subsequently received a six-match suspension from World Rugby over remarks about match officials, including comments questioning whether unpunished knee-drop tackles had influenced the outcome.
SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, meaning the matter could still be revisited.
Ireland retain key selection option
Prendergast's clearance leaves Ireland coach Andy Farrell with a choice at fly-half ahead of the Springboks encounter. He is competing with Ciaran Frawley for the starting No. 10 jersey.
Hooker Dan Sheehan is also expected to return as he progresses through concussion return-to-play protocols.
For South Africa, the ruling means their preparations must account for Ireland having their first-choice fly-half available. The disciplinary debate may have dominated the build-up, but Saturday's match will ultimately be decided on the field.
Rassie Erasmus faces fresh criticism after six-match ban
Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension sparked fresh calls for World Rugby to take further action against the Springbok coach.
Rugby correspondent Alex Lowe argued that Erasmus' conduct was damaging the sport and raising concerns about the treatment of match officials. Lowe criticised the coach's repeated challenges to refereeing decisions, including his comments following South Africa's narrow defeat to France.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za