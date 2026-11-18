Australian referee Nic Berry accused Rassie Erasmus of destroying his reputation following the Springboks coach's controversial 2021 video

Berry told a World Rugby disciplinary committee that the incident caused significant distress to him and his family

Erasmus received a two-month suspension in 2021, with his latest six-match ban bringing renewed attention to his history with match officials

Australian referee Nic Berry accused Rassie Erasmus of destroying his reputation following the Springboks coach's controversial 2021 video criticising match officials.

Australian referee Nic Berry accused Rassie Erasmus of destroying his reputation following the Springboks coach's controversial 2021 video. Image: Joe Alisson

Source: Getty Images

Berry said the incident caused considerable distress to him and his family, claiming that Erasmus had launched a campaign against his character on social media.

His testimony has resurfaced following Erasmus' latest disciplinary controversy, with World Rugby handing the Springboks coach a six-match suspension in November 2026 after comments about match officials.

The latest development has brought renewed attention to the 2021 incident, which resulted in Erasmus receiving a two-month suspension and a ban from match-day activities.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

What Nic Berry said about Rassie Erasmus in 2021

According to World Rugby's November 2021 disciplinary ruling, Erasmus was found guilty of six breaches of the governing body's regulations following the release of a 62-minute video criticising refereeing decisions during the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

The video examined 36 decisions from the match, which the Lions won 22-17 at Cape Town Stadium in July 2021.

World Rugby's independent disciplinary committee found that Erasmus had threatened referee Nic Berry, warning that he would release footage criticising his performance if the official refused to meet him.

Berry told the disciplinary committee that the controversy had affected both his professional reputation and his family. He accused Erasmus of carrying out an "assassination of my reputation" on social media.

The Australian referee also said the video had questioned his integrity and professionalism, leaving the impression that he had somehow cheated while officiating the match.

Berry explained that he had spent years building his reputation as an international referee and believed the damage caused by the incident would remain regardless of the disciplinary outcome.

The committee rejected Erasmus' argument that the video was intended as technical feedback rather than a public attack on the match officials. It described the footage as an attack on the impartiality and integrity of referees.

As seen in the post below on X.

Rassie Erasmus received a two-month suspension

Following the disciplinary proceedings, World Rugby found Erasmus guilty of all six charges brought against him. The governing body suspended him from all rugby activities for two months and prohibited him from participating in match-day activities until 30 September 2022.

He was also ordered to apologise to the match officials and warned about his future conduct.

SA Rugby received a £20,000 fine after being found guilty of failing to ensure Erasmus complied with World Rugby's code of conduct.

Some of Erasmus' criticism had centred on what he considered unequal treatment of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi compared with British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones.

His written defence argued that his emotional reaction needed to be understood against South Africa's complex racial history. The disciplinary committee did not accept this as justification for his conduct.

Erasmus and SA Rugby initially announced plans to appeal the decision. However, both subsequently withdrew their appeals on 25 November 2021 and issued public apologies to the match officials.

The 2021 controversy has returned to the spotlight following Erasmus' six-match suspension in November 2026, once again placing his relationship with match officials under scrutiny.

France responds to Rassie's cheating claims

Briefly News previously reported that France's coaching staff has responded to Rassie Erasmus' cheating allegations after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat

Laurent Sempéré addressed the claims about France's tackling techniques and the alleged 17 illegal tackles

Source: Briefly News