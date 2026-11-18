SA Rugby has responded to the growing backlash following Rassie Erasmus' suspension, with the governing body raising concerns about what has been happening off the field

The controversy surrounding the Springbok coach has prompted SA Rugby to address supporters directly

As debate over World Rugby's decision continues to intensify, SA Rugby has made its position clear on how the dispute should be handled

SA Rugby has condemned threats and abusive conduct directed at World Rugby officials following the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

SA Rugby has condemned threats and abusive behaviour directed at World Rugby officials following the controversy surrounding Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and his six-match suspension.

In a statement published on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, the South African rugby governing body acknowledged the extensive debate surrounding Erasmus and World Rugby but raised concerns about intimidation and personal attacks against officials and administrators.

“SA Rugby unequivocally condemns any form of intimidation, threats, or personal attacks. Such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded,” the organisation said.

It added that supporters were entitled to debate decisions, but urged them to do so responsibly.

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“While robust debate and differing opinions are part of sport, they must always be expressed respectfully and responsibly,” SA Rugby said.

Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension sparks backlash

The statement comes after World Rugby suspended Erasmus for six international matches following comments he made about match officials after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France.

An independent disciplinary panel found that his remarks about the television match official suggested bias or prejudice, or deliberate influence over the match outcome.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, arguing that Erasmus should have an opportunity to explain his comments and provide context.

The governing body also expressed concern about commentary and AI-generated content circulating online, saying some material did not necessarily reflect the facts, context or processes involved.

SA Rugby calls for respect and due process

SA Rugby said rugby had the necessary expertise and governance structures to handle the controversy through established channels.

“Any issues that arise will be addressed through the established rugby processes and by the individuals entrusted with these responsibilities, ensuring that due process is followed and that the best interests of the game remain paramount,” the organisation said.

It added that respect, discipline, integrity and sportsmanship applied to players, coaches, match officials, administrators and supporters.

The governing body reiterated its commitment to protecting rugby's integrity and ensuring everyone involved in the sport was treated with dignity and respect. Its latest statement does not change its request for a full hearing into Erasmus' suspension.

Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face the Springboks after his hearing over a dangerous tackle, confirming Rassie Erasmus' earlier prediction. Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Ireland receive boost ahead of Springboks clash

Briefly News previously reported that Ireland received a significant boost ahead of their clash against the Springboks after Sam Prendergast was cleared to face South Africa.

The development also brought renewed attention to Rassie Erasmus' earlier prediction about the Irish flyhalf, with the Springbok coach's comments appearing to have been vindicated. The latest update adds another talking point ahead of the highly anticipated Test between the two rugby powerhouses.

Source: Briefly News