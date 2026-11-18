World Rugby handed Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match ban after he publicly questioned the officiating during the Boks' loss to France

Erasmus made the remarks at a press conference in Dublin, alleging overlooked knee-drop tackles and raising concerns about possible match manipulation

Rugby legend Naas Botha weighed in on the punishment, arguing that coaches should have the right to question match officials

Rugby legend Naas Botha has spoken out against the six-match suspension imposed on Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, arguing that the sanction undermines a coach's legitimate right to scrutinise match officials.

World Rugby confirmed the ban on Tuesday, with immediate effect, following a ruling by an independent disciplinary panel. The panel assessed comments Erasmus made at a press conference in Dublin the previous day, after the Springboks suffered a 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

At the press conference, Erasmus alleged that 17 knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished during the match, three of which he believed warranted yellow cards. He also raised the possibility of "manipulation" and "match-fixing" when questioning why the Television Match Official had not intervened.

Botha defends Erasmus's right to question officials

Speaking on the Drop In podcast, Botha was clear that the debate had nothing to do with the result. "Nobody is complaining because South Africa lost the game. France beat us on the day. That's the end of it," the former Springbok flyhalf said.

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He argued that the core issue was whether coaches could hold officials accountable.

"What we're saying is that if any coach asks a question, you have to address why they can't question the officials who handled the game. You can't tell me they're totally untouchable."

Botha acknowledged the increasing complexity facing modern referees but maintained that this did not place them beyond challenge.

"The game has become so complex, with so many laws and so many things these guys have to watch, that sometimes I think they just let some things go. But it's an absolutely legitimate question, and you should be able to ask the referee."

Botha pushes back on critics of Erasmus

The former flyhalf also addressed those who have consistently challenged Erasmus over his approach to the game's laws.

"Everybody has a bone to pick with Rassie because they call him out all the time on these laws and the things he does. But he's not breaking any laws or rules by doing what he's doing. He's well within his rights to do everything he does, and he's also within his rights to ask questions."

Source: Briefly News