Rassie Erasmus' October 2025 tweet about Jan-Hendrik Wessels' nine-match suspension has resurfaced following his latest ban

The Springbok coach previously called for the team to win both on the field and in the boardrooms

Rugby fans' old reactions to Erasmus' post have also resurfaced, with some questioning disciplinary decisions against South African players

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' outspoken social media history has come under the spotlight again after an old post resurfaced following his latest suspension by World Rugby.

Rassie Erasmus' outspoken social media history has come under the spotlight again after an old post resurfaced following his latest suspension by World Rugby.Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus was handed a six-match suspension on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following comments he made about match officials after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

The 54-year-old questioned several officiating decisions during a media conference in Dublin, with an independent panel ruling that his remarks crossed the threshold for serious misconduct.

World Rugby said the comments suggested that match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the outcome of the match.

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However, an old post from Erasmus on X has now resurfaced, reminding rugby followers that his frustrations with disciplinary decisions are not new. On 23 October 2025, Erasmus took to X after Bulls and Springbok utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels received a nine-match suspension.

Wessels had been found guilty of an offence under rugby's good sportsmanship laws following an incident involving Connacht flanker Josh Murphy during a United Rugby Championship match.

The decision meant Wessels faced an extended spell on the sidelines, affecting both his club and international commitments.

Erasmus appeared frustrated by the development and posted:

"It just got tougher !! We now have to beat them on the field. And in the boardrooms. Hamba man........"

The post attracted considerable attention, with the Springbok coach making his feelings about the situation clear.

As seen in the post below on X.

Rugby fans react to the resurfaced post

The old tweet also brought back strong reactions from rugby supporters, some of whom had questioned the consistency of disciplinary decisions involving South African players.

One supporter argued that the bans handed to Springbok players were becoming suspicious, while another called on SA Rugby and the Bulls to challenge Wessels' suspension.

Others encouraged Erasmus to remain strong, with one supporter suggesting that the coach had woken up and chosen violence.

The reactions reflected the frustration among some South African rugby supporters at the time.

Rassie Erasmus faces another disciplinary battle

The latest suspension means Erasmus will miss the Springboks' upcoming Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November.

He will also be barred from match-day involvement during the Nations Championship finals weekend and South Africa's first four international matches of 2027, should the sanction remain in place.

The suspension goes beyond coaching duties. Erasmus is also prohibited from entering the stadium, communicating with players or team management on match days, engaging in referee feedback processes and conducting media duties.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing to allow Erasmus to explain the context of his comments.

Nic Berry's accusations about Springboks coach resurface

Briefly News previously reported that Australian referee Nic Berry accused Rassie Erasmus of destroying his reputation following the Springboks coach's controversial 2021 video

Berry told a World Rugby disciplinary committee that the incident caused significant distress to him and his family

Source: Briefly News