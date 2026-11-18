Rassie Erasmus' immediate six-match suspension has raised questions about whether World Rugby's disciplinary process afforded him sufficient procedural fairness

Critics questioned the use of previous suspensions, the fast-track procedure and the unpublished scoring matrix

SA Rugby wants a full misconduct hearing, while World Rugby maintains its new framework provides a consistent way to deal with attacks on officials' integrity

World Rugby's six-match ban against Rassie Erasmus before a full hearing has sparked questions about procedural fairness. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby's decision to impose an immediate six-match international suspension on Rassie Erasmus before a full misconduct hearing has sparked a debate about procedural fairness, transparency and whether the governing body's new disciplinary framework was applied correctly.

The Springbok coach was sanctioned on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, following comments made during a press conference in Dublin on Monday about officiating in South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France on Friday, 13 November.

Erasmus questioned whether the television match official's failure to intervene over alleged knee-drop tackles was a technology issue or whether the incidents had been deliberately ignored.

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World Rugby's independent panel concluded that the comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the outcome. It considered the remarks an unacceptable attack on the officials' credibility and competence, and imposed the six-match suspension under its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

The central criticism, however, is not simply whether Erasmus' comments were appropriate, but whether such a severe sanction should have been imposed before he had the opportunity to defend himself at a full hearing.

5 questions raised over Rassie Erasmus ban

The rugby account @CaptSpringbok questioned the procedural fairness of the suspension and raised five concerns about the disciplinary framework. It asked:

"Why was a six-match ban imposed before Rassie was given the opportunity to defend his comments at a full hearing?"

The account also challenged the use of previous offences under the new system, which was introduced in July 2026.

"The sanctions table prescribes two matches for a first offence and six for a second. If previous offences were considered, on what regulatory basis can offences predating the introduction of this framework in July 2026 be counted?" it asked.

@CaptSpringbok further pointed out that the framework identifies similar conduct within the preceding 12 months as an aggravating factor, while Erasmus' previous suspensions were in 2021 and 2022.

The account questioned why the fast-track process was used, arguing that Appendix 1, paragraph 8, specifically excludes persistent offending and complex cases.

"If World Rugby considers Rassie a repeat offender, why was the fast-track process used when Appendix 1, paragraph 8, specifically excludes persistent offending and complex cases?" the account wrote.

It also demanded transparency over the panel and its assessment, asking:

"Who were the other two panel members, and why hasn't the completed scoring matrix been published?"

It concluded:

"Procedural fairness is not a privilege afforded at World Rugby's discretion. It should be a fundamental principle of its entire disciplinary process."

"If World Rugby demands accountability from players and coaches, it must hold itself to the same standard," @CaptSpringbok added.

World Rugby defends its disciplinary framework

World Rugby said the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process was introduced in July 2026 with support from national unions, competitions, international match officials and the International Rugby Players' Association.

The governing body described the framework as a clear and consistent system for dealing with public criticism of match officials, particularly remarks that could undermine their integrity or fuel online abuse.

It said the independent panel applied a decision-making matrix that assesses comments against defined characteristics, with outcomes ranging from no further action to an automatic suspension.

The panel was chaired by Australian senior officer Adam Casselden SC. World Rugby said it had concluded that Erasmus' remarks crossed the threshold for serious misconduct and amounted to disrespecting officials' authority by impugning their integrity.

World Rugby also stressed that coaches and teams have established channels to raise officiating concerns.

"Robust, respectful debate is natural," it said, adding that challenging a decision was not the same as questioning an official's integrity or making comments that could expose them to personal abuse.

The governing body maintains that protecting match officials from abuse and intimidation is a responsibility shared by unions, coaches and players.

SA Rugby requests full hearing as questions remain

SA Rugby has formally requested a full misconduct hearing, exercising Erasmus' right to challenge the sanction.

The union said it respected the process but wanted the coach to have an opportunity to contextualise his comments and assure the panel that he did not intend to accuse any match official of acting with ulterior motives.

SA Rugby said it hoped the hearing could be expedited because of the seriousness of the charge.

The suspension currently prevents Erasmus from having match-day involvement with the Springboks, including coaching, contact with players or management, entering the stadium, communicating with officials and performing media duties.

The immediate consequence is that he is set to miss Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Ireland, as well as subsequent international matches covered by the sanction.

The fairness debate now centres on whether World Rugby's process strikes an appropriate balance between protecting officials and ensuring that a coach facing a serious disciplinary sanction has a meaningful opportunity to respond before punishment takes effect.

Source: Briefly News