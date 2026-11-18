Eben Etzebeth described the Springboks' 2017 defeat to Ireland as one of the five lowest moments of his rugby career

The Springbok lock credited Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber with helping turn the team around after that difficult period

Etzebeth discussed how the URC has strengthened the familiarity and rivalry between South African and Irish players ahead of Saturday's Test

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has opened up about one of the most difficult moments of his rugby career as South Africa prepares to face Ireland in Dublin.

The experienced forward described the Springboks' 2017 defeat to Ireland as one of the five lowest moments of his career, admitting that it was a particularly difficult match to be part of.

Etzebeth was speaking ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship encounter between the two sides at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on 21 November 2026.

The Springboks will be looking to respond after their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris, while Etzebeth is expected to bring valuable experience back into the team after an injury layoff.

The lock also reflected on how the rivalry has developed over the years, explaining that South African players now have greater familiarity with their Irish counterparts through the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Eben Etzebeth reflects on Springboks' painful 2017 defeat

The 2017 encounter remains a significant moment in the history of the rivalry. Ireland handed South Africa a 38-3 defeat at the Aviva Stadium on 11 November 2017, recording their biggest victory over the Springboks in the fixture.

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According to BBC Sport, Ireland scored four tries in the encounter, with three coming during the closing stages as the hosts pulled further away from their visitors. Etzebeth, who was part of the Springbok side that day, did not hide how difficult the experience had been.

"Definitely top five lowest of my career. It was a tough day. It was not a good match to be a part of," he said.

The turnaround was remarkable, with the Springboks going on to lift the Rugby World Cup in 2019 under Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber. Erasmus was appointed head coach in March 2018, while Nienaber succeeded him in the role in 2020.

Etzebeth said the 2017 defeat was now largely behind him, although the memory occasionally comes back when the teams prepare to meet.

"Hopefully, Saturday will be a great game. 2017 is likely long gone in the mind, and we try not to think about it. We do get reminded now and then," he said.

Eben Etzebeth discusses Springboks' rivalry with Ireland

Beyond the memories of 2017, Etzebeth believes the rivalry between South Africa and Ireland has become even more interesting. The two countries now regularly encounter each other through the URC, where South African franchises compete against Irish provincial sides.

He explained that the increased exposure has allowed Springbok players to become more familiar with their opponents.

"We play against Irish teams every second or third weekend, so we know their players a bit more than we used to in the past. We get used to them," he said.

Etzebeth also believes that strong rivalries are good for rugby because they attract greater interest from supporters.

"It's a good rivalry. I think it's great. The more rivalries there are, the more people watch. So, always great to play against them. I've got massive respect for them, and I'm excited for another tough Test match," he added.

The upcoming encounter carries significance for both sides as they compete in the inaugural Nations Championship.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, 21 November, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick-off is at 18:40 South African time.

Source: Briefly News