Springbok scrum coach Daan Human gave a humorous response when reporters asked him about Rassie Erasmus' explosive press conference in Dublin

Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby after publicly questioning the integrity of match officials following South Africa's loss to France

The Springboks face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, with several changes to the starting lineup including the return of Eben Etzebeth

Springbok scrum coach Daan Human deflected questions about Rassie Erasmus' disciplinary saga with a quip about farming, telling reporters at a press conference in Dublin that the controversy was well outside his area of interest.

Springbok Scrum Coach Daan Human Brushes Off Rassie Erasmus Controversy With Farm Quip

Source: Getty Images

When asked whether he shared Erasmus' strong views on match officiating, Human claimed he had not even been aware of the head coach's explosive press conference the previous day.

"Sorry, was there a press conference yesterday? I'm just the scrum guy," he said.

Human was equally candid about where his focus lies.

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"Most of the time my highlight of the week is Wednesdays, come scrum time, where I usually have to deliver a presentation. And on Saturdays," he told reporters, before adding:

"The rest doesn't interest me much. So I don't know what you want me to share. My highlight is Wednesdays and Saturdays. Apart from that, I'm just thinking of the farm."

Erasmus Handed Six-Match Ban by World Rugby

The remarks came days after Erasmus faced serious consequences for his conduct following South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on 14 November.

World Rugby determined that his statements constituted an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of referees, resulting in a six-match suspension handed down on Tuesday. The ban bars Erasmus from coaching on match days or communicating with players and team management during those fixtures.

SA Rugby has since formally requested a full misconduct hearing to allow Erasmus the opportunity to present his case.

Watch the clip on YouTube below.

Springboks name team to face Ireland

Despite the off-field turbulence, South Africa have named their starting XV for Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Ireland in Dublin, with kick-off scheduled for 18h40 on 21 November.

Human was joined at the press conference by lock Eben Etzebeth, who returns to the starting lineup alongside Ruan Nortje. Cameron Hanekom comes into the loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit. The front row features Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw.

The backline is unchanged, with Morné van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in midfield, and Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse in the back three.

Replacements named are Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Paul de Villiers, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie.

Human's press conference moment quickly drew attention online. Watch Daan Human speak to the press in Dublin via South African Things on YouTube.

Source: Briefly News