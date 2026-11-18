English journalist Robert Kitson wrote that Rassie Erasmus received a justified World Rugby suspension following his controversial remarks after South Africa's loss to France

Kitson drew a sharp comparison between the Springboks head coach and US President Donald Trump over his public conduct

The Guardian journalist praised South Africa's players but questioned whether Erasmus has the class the team's achievements deserve

English rugby journalist Robert Kitson has launched a pointed critique of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, arguing that his latest World Rugby suspension was entirely deserved and that South Africa's players merit leadership with greater dignity.

Writing in The Guardian, Kitson responded to Erasmus receiving a fresh, lengthy ban on Tuesday, five years after his first major disciplinary clash with the sport's global governing body. The punishment followed remarks the coach made after South Africa's defeat to France, in which he suggested that missed knee-drop tackle calls during the match could constitute match-fixing.

Kitson's Trump Comparison

According to SA Rugby Mag, the English journalist delivered his harshest assessment by drawing a direct comparison between Erasmus and US President Donald Trump, portraying the coach as provocative, immature and apparently indifferent to the harm his public statements cause, particularly to the officials caught in the crossfire of his campaigns.

Kitson acknowledged that Erasmus may have genuine grievances about certain refereeing decisions, but argued that airing them so aggressively in public undermines the sport. He pointed to the 2021 video Erasmus released targeting Australian referee Nic Berry as a defining example, alongside subsequent criticism directed at Wayne Barnes, as evidence of a damaging pattern of behaviour.

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The journalist also accused Erasmus of using the narrative around the defeat in Paris to build sympathy ahead of Saturday's Test against Ireland in Dublin, where the coach is seeking strict enforcement of the laws. Kitson contended that while coaches routinely attempt to shape the conversation around their teams, Erasmus stands apart due to the bluntness and lack of restraint in his approach.

Praise for the Springboks

Despite the severity of his criticism, Kitson was careful to separate the coach from the country's rugby. He described South Africa as an exceptional sporting nation with players who rank among the finest in the world.

His central argument, however, was that the quality and achievements of the Springbok squad deserve to be represented by a head coach who carries himself with more class and composure in the public arena.

Erasmus now faces the challenge of managing another World Rugby suspension while guiding his team through their ongoing international commitments.

Source: Briefly News