Rassie Erasmus questioned whether France's scrumhalf served his full 10-minute suspension in Paris

French media examined television footage and identified two apparent timekeeping irregularities

The investigation found that Maxime Lucu returned to the field before his yellow-card suspension expired

A French investigation has backed Rassie Erasmus' sin-bin claims about Maxime Lucu after identifying irregularities. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus' concerns about Maxime Lucu's yellow-card suspension against the Springboks have received fresh backing following an investigation by French sports newspaper L'Équipe.

The investigation found that the France scrumhalf returned to the field before completing his mandatory 10-minute spell in the sin bin during the Test in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. Erasmus had questioned the timing after the match, claiming that Lucu spent only seven minutes on the sidelines.

However, L'Équipe's reconstruction of television footage suggests that the scrumhalf served between eight minutes and 23 seconds and eight minutes and 39 seconds.

According to SA Rugby Magazine, the investigation identified two apparent irregularities that affected the suspension countdown.

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Two timing errors affected Lucu's yellow-card countdown

Lucu received his yellow card from Italian referee Andrea Piardi at 39:09 on the match clock. The first problem occurred after Arendse crossed the tryline. Following Feinberg-Mngomezulu's conversion, the clock showed 40:22, with Lucu having eight minutes and 46 seconds remaining.

However, the TMO requested a review of a possible offside infringement by Arendse. The match clock continued running during the review, meaning Lucu's suspension countdown also decreased while play was stopped.

When Piardi announced that the try would not stand at 41:56, Lucu had seven minutes and 12 seconds left. That figure had dropped to six minutes and 37 seconds when Antoine Dupont kicked the ball into touch at 42:31 to end the half.

The broadcaster TF1 subsequently displayed an adjusted countdown when the teams returned for the second half.

Maxime Lucu returned before completing 10 minutes

A second irregularity emerged shortly after the restart. At 46:29, following a scrum penalty awarded to South Africa, the broadcast showed that Lucu still had one minute and 34 seconds remaining in his suspension.

The countdown graphic then disappeared. At 46:55, Lucu was back on the pitch defending a French lineout. L'Équipe's calculations put his time off the field between eight minutes and 23 seconds and eight minutes and 39 seconds.

Erasmus had argued:

"Lucu's yellow card was only seven minutes because the clock didn't stop," as quoted by The Irish Times in its 18 November fact-check of the Springbok coach's post-match claims.

The French investigation therefore supports the substance of his complaint, although its findings put the actual shortfall closer to a minute and a half than three minutes.

France won the Test 21-19 after holding off a late Springbok comeback. The timing controversy has added another talking point to the aftermath of the Paris encounter.

Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face South Africa on Saturday. Image: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Sam Prendergast cleared to face Springboks as Rassie's prediction comes true

Briefly News also reported that Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast was cleared to face the Springboks after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for a dangerous tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato.

The decision on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, means Prendergast is available for Saturday's Test against South Africa, confirming Rassie Erasmus' prediction that the Irish fly-half would escape suspension.

Source: Briefly News