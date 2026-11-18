Rassie Erasmus has found an unexpected way to deal with his six-match suspension, and it involves the Springbok supporters

The Springboks coach will not be at the stadium when his team takes on Ireland, but he has other plans for matchday

Erasmus has made a personal invitation to supporters, with a special arrangement that he hopes to get up and running before kick-off

Rassie Erasmus has announced plans to watch the Springboks' Ireland match from his hotel after receiving a six-match ban. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus announced on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that he plans to watch the Springboks' upcoming match from his hotel following his six-match suspension. The head coach has also invited supporters to join him virtually, turning his enforced absence from the touchline into an unusual matchday experience.

Erasmus shared the invitation in a post on X, explaining that he would rather make the best of the situation than complain about it.

Rassie Erasmus invites Springbok fans to watch with him

In his X post, published on Wednesday, Erasmus wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

“Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own.”

The 54-year-old then explained his plan to connect with supporters while watching the action.

“So lets give it a go and hope I get the ‘tech’ sorted = TV on, My Laptop camera on, and you’re welcome to join me,” he added.

He directed supporters to sign up at watchwithrassie.com, noting that the event was open to adults aged 18 and over. He was also quick to clarify that the initiative was entirely personal and not an official Springbok or World Rugby arrangement.

He made the important distinction, stating:

“This is personal, not official.”

See Rassie's post below:

Why Rassie Erasmus will miss the Ireland match

World Rugby announced on Tuesday, 17 November, that Erasmus had received a six-international-match suspension following comments about officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France on 13 November.

An independent panel found that his remarks crossed the threshold for serious misconduct under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process.

The suspension prevents him from having any matchday involvement, including entering the stadium, coaching or communicating with players and team management.

SA Rugby seeks a full misconduct hearing

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that it would request a full misconduct hearing. The organisation wants Erasmus to explain his comments and clarify that he did not intend to suggest officials acted with ulterior motives.

The Springboks face Ireland on Saturday, 21 November, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Erasmus' online invitation offers supporters a chance to share the occasion with him, even though he cannot be with his team on matchday.

Source: Briefly News