Nando's shared a witty Instagram post supporting Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus after his six-match suspension by World Rugby

The fast-food brand referenced a viral song spoof of The Cranberries' Zombie, originally created by a South African superfan

Rassie faced the ban after making controversial remarks about match officials following South Africa's loss to France

Nando’s has joined the conversation after Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Nando's has done what it does best, using a moment in the news to land a perfectly timed joke. This time, the peri-peri chicken brand turned its attention to Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok coach who was handed a six-match ban by World Rugby.

The suspension followed Erasmus's public comments implying that match officials may have intentionally overlooked dangerous tackles during South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France.

Nando's serves up a free meal for Rassie Erasmus

In an Instagram post, Nando's referenced a viral song that remixes The Cranberries' classic Zombie into a tribute to the Boks coach. Playing on Erasmus's reputation for speaking his mind, the brand wrote:

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"Never too chicken to bring the sauce."

The brand also extended a generous offer to the now-sidelined coach, telling him:

"You live rent-free in our heads. And our restaurants, if you need a co-working space."

See Nando's Instagram post below:

With Erasmus banned from the coaches' box, the technical area, and the stadium on match days, it seems he will have no shortage of free time to take them up on that offer.

Under the terms of his ban, he may still attend training sessions, but he is barred from coaching and from communicating with players and team management on match days.

The song behind the post

The Zombie remix at the centre of Nando's post was created by Dylan James, known online as Captain Springbok. A South African living in London, James attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and was present when Ireland beat the Springboks in the group stage.

Days after that defeat, he predicted South Africa would still win the tournament. He later explained how the song came about:

"After we lost to Ireland, I couldn't get the Zombie song out of my head. So I changed the words to Rassie… This is for Rassie and the boys."

The song became an anthem for the rest of the World Cup and was still ringing out when South Africa lifted the trophy. A few months after the win, Afrikaans musician Rikus De Beer released a full-length version of the song as a formal tribute to Erasmus.

Nando’s latest post has now brought that familiar rugby anthem back into the conversation as Erasmus prepares for his enforced absence from match days.

Rassie Erasmus makes surprise announcement ahead of Springboks' Ireland clash

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus had found an unusual way to spend match day after receiving his six-match World Rugby suspension.

The Springbok coach announced on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that he planned to watch Saturday's clash against Ireland from his hotel. Erasmus also invited supporters to join him virtually

Source: Briefly News