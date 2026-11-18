World Rugby banned Rassie Erasmus for six matches following his comments at a Monday press conference

A video circulating on social media showed Erasmus present on the Springboks training field ahead of the Ireland fixture

His match-day ban restricts him from the technical area, but his midweek involvement with the squad appears unaffected

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has been seen taking an active role in the team's training sessions ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Ireland, notwithstanding the six-match ban handed to him by World Rugby.

World Rugby suspended him following remarks Erasmus made during a Monday press conference. The ban prohibits him from occupying the technical area on match days, but it does not restrict his involvement in the squad's preparations during the week.

Erasmus continues midweek duties

A video shared on Facebook by Rugby 209 captured Erasmus on the training field as the Springboks geared up for the Ireland fixture. The footage confirmed that, despite the high-profile disciplinary action against him, he has continued to fulfil what appear to be his standard midweek coaching responsibilities without interruption.

The clip sparked immediate interest among rugby followers, raising questions about the precise scope of the ban and whether his continued presence at training falls within its boundaries.

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Ireland clash adds to the scrutiny

The timing heightens the spotlight on South Africa's coaching setup considerably. Ireland represent one of the most formidable opponents in world rugby, and the Springboks will be without their director of rugby in the technical area when the match kicks off.

His absence from the touchline is expected to draw close attention from fans and analysts alike, given how central Erasmus has been to the Springboks' tactical identity and success in recent years. His visible presence at training, however, suggests the team's preparation has not been significantly disrupted by the ban.

It remains to be seen how the squad will manage the transition to match day, when Erasmus must step back from his usual proximity to the action on the field.

Source: Briefly News