Action4SA Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip reacted to Daan Human's comments on Rassie Erasmus's six-match World Rugby ban

World Rugby handed Erasmus the ban following comments he made at a media conference about officiating in the Nations Championship match against France

The South African politician took to X to weigh in on Human's response, drawing a comparison to the prop's playing style

Action4SA Parliamentary Leader Athol Trollip has weighed in on Daan Human's carefully worded response to Rassie Erasmus's six-match World Rugby suspension, calling it "hilarious" and praising the Springbok scrum coach for his tact.

Trollip shared his reaction on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, applauding Human for navigating the sensitive topic with what he described as unexpected diplomacy.

Erasmus was handed a six-match ban after World Rugby reviewed a series of remarks he made at a media conference concerning officiating during the Springboks' Nations Championship match against France last Friday. The ban takes effect ahead of South Africa's upcoming clash against Ireland this weekend.

Human's response draws unexpected praise

It was Human's public comments on the Erasmus situation that caught Trollip's attention. The Springbok scrum coach, not typically known for measured public statements, offered a response that struck the Action4SA leader as notably restrained.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Trollip wrote on X: "Hilarious!! Well said Daan; that's the most diplomatic answer from the most undiplomatic member of the Springbok management. Daan's response was reminiscent of his unyielding approach to Scrummaging! Mooi man! @cgonthefly."

The post drew a comparison between Human's characteristic aggression at the scrum and what Trollip characterised as a surprisingly composed take on a situation that has dominated South African rugby discourse this week.

Erasmus ban rattles Springbok camp

The six-match ban means Erasmus will be absent from the touchline for a significant stretch of the Springboks' schedule. World Rugby's decision followed its review of his wide-ranging media conference remarks, which centred on refereeing during the Nations Championship fixture against France.

The timing of the suspension has drawn considerable attention in South Africa, with the ban coming just days before the team's match against Ireland. The Springboks' preparations for that fixture now proceed without their head coach on the sideline.

Source: Briefly News