The Springboks have suffered another disciplinary setback following their narrow defeat to France

Jasper Wiese will miss two crucial Nations Championship fixtures after receiving his punishment

The latest development comes just a day after Rassie Erasmus received a six-match suspension

Jasper Wiese has joined Rassie Erasmus in disciplinary trouble after receiving a four-match suspension for his red card against France. Image: Grant Down/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Springbok star Jasper Wiese has joined coach Rassie Erasmus on the disciplinary sidelines after receiving a four-match suspension for his dangerous cleanout against France. The punishment rules the 31-year-old out of the remainder of the Nations Championship, adding to South Africa's problems ahead of Saturday's meeting with Ireland. Wiese could, however, have his suspension reduced if he completes a World Rugby intervention programme.

Jasper Wiese handed four-match suspension after France red card

Wiese was sent off during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The Springbok No. 8 initially received a yellow card in the 44th minute for making contact with French centre Kalvin Gourgues' head during a cleanout. However, the bunker review upgraded the punishment to a 20-minute red card.

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The tournament's Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) subsequently found that Wiese had breached Law 9.20(b), which prohibits dangerous contact above the shoulders at a ruck or maul.

In its disciplinary statement, the committee explained:

"To reach this decision, the FPRC considered all available evidence that included TMO footage, match official reports, and players statements."

It also considered Wiese's previous disciplinary record, while acknowledging that he had admitted guilt and demonstrated remorse.

Kalvin Gourgues responds as Springbok faces suspension

Gourgues also addressed the incident, saying:

"There was no place for that action from Jasper Wiese."

He added:

"Fortunately for me, the damage wasn't too severe, but it could have been much worse."

Wiese will miss Saturday's Test against Ireland in Dublin and the Nations Championship finals weekend in London. His suspension could be reduced to three matches if he successfully completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.

Rassie Erasmus also faces disciplinary trouble

The announcement comes a day after World Rugby handed Erasmus a six-match suspension over comments concerning match officials following the France defeat.

World Rugby announced the sanction on Tuesday, 17 November. SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing to challenge the decision.

The Springboks must now prepare for Ireland without two prominent figures, with Wiese's absence adding another selection challenge for the coaching staff.

Source: Briefly News