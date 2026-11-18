Kane Hames, scrum coach for Hong Kong China, received a six-match suspension for verbally abusing match officials during a Nations Cup match

World Rugby confirmed the ban falls under its Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, which was introduced in July 2025

The suspension could have major consequences for Hong Kong China ahead of their historic first Rugby World Cup appearance in 2027

Kane Hames, the former All Blacks prop who now serves as scrum coach for Hong Kong China, has been banned for six matches after directing abusive language at match officials, raising serious questions about his availability for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby confirmed the suspension, which stems from an incident during Hong Kong China's Nations Cup fixture against the USA in Bourg-en-Bresse on 8 November. Hames was fulfilling water carrier duties at the time and was heard using offensive language towards officials on multiple occasions during the live broadcast of the match.

The ban was issued under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, a framework introduced in July that operates alongside existing misconduct provisions under Regulation 18. Under the terms of the suspension, Hames is barred from all match-day activities for the duration of the ban, including entry into the stadium.

World Cup hopes at risk

The timing of the ban carries significant weight. Hong Kong China secured Asia Rugby's automatic qualification spot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, made possible by the expansion of the tournament. They are drawn in a challenging pool alongside hosts Australia, New Zealand and Chile.

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However, their current schedule is thin. The only confirmed fixture on World Rugby's calendar for Hong Kong China at this stage is a Nations Cup encounter with Tonga this weekend. If the team does not accumulate enough matches before the 2027 tournament, Hames could be forced to watch the event from outside the stadium entirely.

Hames's career cut short by concussion

Hames earned 10 caps for New Zealand between 2016 and 2017 and also represented the Māori All Blacks and the Chiefs and Highlanders in Super Rugby. He featured against the British and Irish Lions in 2017. His playing career was cut short when persistent concussion symptoms forced him to retire at the age of 29.

He subsequently moved into refereeing, television commentary and coaching, but disclosed in 2023 that he continued to experience symptoms six years after his retirement from professional rugby.

Source: Briefly News