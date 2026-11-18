André Watson has challenged World Rugby to improve transparency following the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus

The former referee believes the governing body must explain how disputed tackles are handled during international matches

Watson has also acknowledged that the Springboks could have benefited from refereeing decisions that went unnoticed

André Watson has challenged World Rugby to improve transparency and accountability following Rassie Erasmus' controversial six-match suspension. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Former international referee André Watson has called on World Rugby to improve accountability and transparency amid the controversy surrounding Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. Watson believes the governing body must provide clearer explanations when refereeing decisions become contentious.

Speaking to Netwerk24, as reported by SA Rugby Magazine on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, Watson addressed the fallout from Erasmus' six-match suspension.

The Springbok coach received the ban on Tuesday, 17 November, following comments about alleged illegal knee-drop tackles during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

Erasmus questioned why the television match official had not intervened in the incidents, suggesting that the situation could point to a technology problem or possible match-fixing.

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Watson, however, rejected suggestions of a conspiracy against the world champions while insisting that World Rugby had questions to answer.

"My biggest argument is that there is no accountability. There is not enough feedback to the broader public," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

Watson demands answers over 17 alleged knee-drop tackles

Watson specifically challenged World Rugby to explain the officiating surrounding the alleged 17 knee-drop tackles against South Africa.

"If it is indeed the case that there were 17 knee-drop tackles against South Africa, someone must explain why they were allowed. And that comes back to World Rugby. They must sweep in front of their own stoep," he said.

He added:

"What I mean is that they don't practise what they preach. It doesn't help if they say you must play this way, but their referees then don't blow for it."

Former referee acknowledges Springboks could benefit too

Watson insisted that any examination of the refereeing must consider both sides, warning that South Africa may also have benefited from decisions that went unnoticed.

"I am sure that if you were to analyse the match, there would also be instances where South Africa broke the rules and got away with it," he said.

He also stood by Erasmus's decision to voice his concerns publicly, suggesting the Springbok coach understood the implications of his actions.

"For me, it's simple: transparency, openness and accountability. There are always two sides to a story," Watson added.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby is seeking a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus. This would give the coach an opportunity to explain his public remarks.

The dispute has reignited the debate around refereeing standards, with questions being raised about how rugby can improve accountability without exposing match officials to personal attacks.

World Rugby's six-match ban against Rassie Erasmus before a full hearing has sparked questions about procedural fairness. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Questions raised over Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban

Briefly News also reported that World Rugby's decision to hand Rassie Erasmus an immediate six-match ban before a full misconduct hearing raised questions about procedural fairness.

Critics questioned why previous suspensions were considered and why the disciplinary panel's scoring matrix had not been published.

Source: Briefly News