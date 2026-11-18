Wilco Louw has explained what makes the Springboks’ scrum such a formidable weapon ahead of Saturday’s showdown

The experienced tighthead has warned that Ireland will present a very different challenge this time around

Ox Nché also received special praise from his Springbok teammate ahead of the Dublin encounter

Wilco Louw has explained why the Springboks' scrum remains one of their biggest weapons. Image: Patrick Khachfe

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South Africa’s scrum dominance will face another major examination when the Springboks meet Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026. However, Wilco Louw has warned against expecting a repeat of last year’s demolition, insisting that the Irish pack has improved considerably.

The Springbok tighthead also addressed questions about the secret behind South Africa’s powerful set-piece, pointing instead to years of hard work and commitment to their system.

Wilco Louw explains the Springboks’ scrum dominance

Speaking to the media in Dublin on Wednesday, 18 November, Louw dismissed suggestions that South Africa had some secret formula behind its impressive scrummaging performances.

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According to SA Rugby Magazine, the prop credited the team’s success to years of preparation and maintaining high standards.

“It’s years and years of hard work, sticking to our system and trying to do what we pride ourselves on. It’s something the Springboks and our country are proud of,” Louw explained.

He added:

“There are no [scrum] secrets with the laws as they are. Everyone has to scrum within the rules, and that’s the beauty of it. Everyone has an opportunity to dominate.”

Ireland’s improved pack presents a fresh challenge

The Springboks won six scrum penalties against Ireland during their previous meeting in 2025. Louw, who came off the bench in that encounter, believes Saturday’s contest will be considerably different.

“They have proper scrummagers, big boys who carry the ball explosively. So it’s never easy. It’s a new game, and we need to be ready for work,” he said.

He also acknowledged the improvements Ireland demonstrated against Fiji, stressing that the previous encounter offered no guarantee of another dominant performance.

Ox Nché earns special praise from Wilco Louw

Louw also highlighted the importance of teammate Ox Nché, describing the Sharks loosehead as one of the best in his position.

“We played the Sharks earlier in the season, and your body is a bit sore for a few days after that. It’s never easy scrumming against him,” he said.

The Springboks will need that powerful combination when they face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:40 South African time.

Louw's message is clear: South Africa intends to build on its greatest strength, but Ireland's improvement means the forwards must deliver another outstanding performance.

World Rugby's six-match ban against Rassie Erasmus before a full hearing has sparked questions about procedural fairness. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

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André Watson demands answers from World Rugby over Rassie Erasmus ban

Briefly News previously reported that former international referee André Watson has questioned World Rugby's handling of the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension.

Watson believes the governing body owes the public an explanation over the alleged 17 knee-drop tackles involving Springbok players during the defeat to France.

Source: Briefly News