Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said Rassie Erasmus crossed a line by raising the possibility of match-fixing in his public criticism of referees

Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby after his comments about 16 or 17 unpunished knee-drop tackles during South Africa's clash with France

SA Rugby confirmed it had requested a full misconduct hearing after World Rugby handed down the sanction against the head coach

Former Springboks head coach Nick Mallett has said he cannot see how Rassie Erasmus will be able to defend himself at a misconduct hearing, after the current Springboks boss raised the spectre of match-fixing in his public criticism of officials.

Nick Mallett said Rassie Erasmus crossed a line by raising the possibility of match-fixing in his public criticism of referees. Image: Claudio Villa and Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby handed Erasmus a six-match ban following his comments about the officiating of South Africa's Nations Championship match against France.

Erasmus alleged that 16 or 17 knee-drop tackles by Les Bleus went unpunished during the game, and went on to question whether a failure to penalise such incidents could be construed as match-fixing. SA Rugby subsequently confirmed it had requested a full misconduct hearing.

Mallett sympathises but draws a clear line

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said he had every sympathy for the frustration behind the complaint, but that Erasmus had made a grave error by not stopping at the factual grievance.

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"As an ex-coach, I completely and utterly sympathise with the frustration that he must have in numerous areas of the game," Mallett said.

He argued that the comments would have been perfectly acceptable if Erasmus had simply highlighted the missed incidents and called on World Rugby to address a safety issue with referees and TMOs. The critical mistake, in Mallett's view, was taking the argument one step further.

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I don't know how he's going to defend himself

Mallett believes World Rugby acted swiftly because it has an obligation to protect its match officials from any public suggestion of dishonesty. He also questioned whether Erasmus had thought through the consequences before making the remarks.

"I don't think you as a coach should ever say something like that about the officials. You have to go through the proper ," he said.

On the upcoming misconduct hearing, Mallett was blunt:

"I don't know how he's going to defend himself."

He closed by questioning what practical benefit the ban brings South Africa, noting that Erasmus is an intelligent person who would have foreseen the likely backlash.

Rapport identified 16 potential knee-drop tackles

Briefly News previously reported that Rapport identified 16 potential knee-drop tackles and one suspected hip-drop tackle from France's Test against the Springboks in Paris

Erasmus publicly questioned why the TMO failed to act on the incidents, raising the possibility of manipulation and match-fixing at a Dublin press conference.

Source: Briefly News