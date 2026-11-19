Rapport identified 16 potential knee-drop tackles and one suspected hip-drop tackle from France's Test against the Springboks in Paris

Erasmus publicly questioned why the TMO failed to act on the incidents, raising the possibility of manipulation and match-fixing at a Dublin press conference

World Rugby handed Erasmus a six-match ban after his controversial comments, with SA Rugby now requesting a full misconduct hearing

The specific French tackling incidents that led to Rassie Erasmus' explosive press conference in Dublin have been made public, with Rapport identifying all 17 plays that concerned the Springbok coaching staff during their Test defeat in Paris on 14 November 2026.

Rapport Reveals 17 Tackles That Triggered Rassie Erasmus' Match Officials Tirade

Source: Getty Images

The coaching team flagged 16 incidents classified as potential knee-drop tackles and one as a suspected hip-drop tackle during the match.

Erasmus subsequently used a press conference in Dublin on Monday to question why the television match official had not intervened, controversially raising the prospect of "manipulation" and "match-fixing."

World Rugby ban and SA Rugby's response

Following those comments, World Rugby issued Erasmus with a six-match suspension. SA Rugby has since moved to contest the ban by formally requesting a full misconduct hearing.

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World Rugby's guidance on knee-drop tackles took effect on 5 October 2026, targeting situations where a defender drops to one or both knees before initiating contact with a ball-carrier. From 1 November, hip-drop tackles were specifically incorporated under Law 9.13, which governs dangerous tackling, carrying a minimum sanction of a penalty.

The technique sees a tackler use their bodyweight to drag the ball-carrier to the ground before falling onto the player's legs from behind.

The 17 incidents flagged by the Springbok camp

According to Rapport, the incidents occurred at the following match timestamps and involved the following players:

19:03 — Sipili Falatea on Gerhard Steenekamp;

20:48 — François Cros on Siya Kolisi;

24:17 — Cros on Jasper Wiese;

33:24 — Florian Verhaeghe on Lood de Jager;

35:38 — Cros on Damian de Allende;

35:59 — Verhaeghe on Ruan Nortjé;

36:08 — Cros on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu;

36:18 — Jean-Baptiste Gros on Nortjé;

36:33 — Cameron Woki on Pieter-Steph du Toit;

38:08 — Verhaeghe on Wiese;

50:18 — Tom Staniforth on Nortjé near the French tryline;

50:30 — Kalvin Gourgues on Wilco Louw near the tryline;

55:53 — Maxime Lamothe on Ethan Hooker (suspected hip-drop tackle);

77:41 — Cros on Franco Mostert near the French 22;

78:49 — Esteban Capilla on Cameron Hanekom;

79:09 — Staniforth on Du Toit;

80:06 — Cros on Ox Nché.

Rapport noted, however, that not all of the flagged incidents necessarily constituted foul play. Erasmus himself stated on Monday that he believed 11 of the 17 incidents warranted at least a penalty, with three potentially meriting yellow cards.

Source: Briefly News