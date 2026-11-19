Matt Williams compared Rassie Erasmus to Donald Trump in a stinging assessment of the Springboks coach

The former Ireland coach questioned Erasmus' public outbursts and six-match suspension

Williams praised Tony Brown's influence on South Africa's attacking style and explained why the Springboks should let their rugby do the talking

Former Ireland coach Matt Williams has compared Rassie Erasmus to United States President Donald Trump, questioning the Springboks coach's public criticism of match officials.

Matt Williams compared Rassie Erasmus to Donald Trump in a stinging assessment of the Springboks coach. Images: David Cheskin and Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

Williams likened Erasmus' approach to Trump addressing supporters at a MAGA conference, arguing that the South African coach was speaking to people who already agreed with him rather than trying to convince his critics.

The Australian made the comments while discussing Erasmus' six-match suspension following his remarks about match officials after South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

"It's like Donald Trump going to a MAGA conference. He's just talking to the converted, you know? He is just talking to the converted. He doesn't care about us," Williams said.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He suggested that Erasmus' approach resonated with the Springbok players and South African supporters but questioned whether it served any purpose beyond reinforcing their existing beliefs.

Williams also contrasted Erasmus with Ireland coach Andy Farrell, praising the latter for how he represents his country.

"Someone like Andy Farrell who represents Ireland so well, he comes out and doesn't do those sort of things. Rassie is unique in doing that," he added.

Williams praises Springboks despite criticism of Erasmus

Despite questioning Erasmus' public conduct, Williams was full of praise for the Springboks, insisting that their performances should be enough to command attention. He argued that South Africa are an exceptional rugby team and questioned why Erasmus did not allow their achievements and playing style to do the talking.

Williams also singled out assistant coach Tony Brown, crediting the New Zealander with helping introduce an attractive attacking dimension to the Springboks' game.

Brown joined Erasmus' coaching staff in 2024 and has played an important role in developing South Africa's attacking approach.

Williams revealed that he had coached against Brown during his playing career and remembered him as an outstanding ball-running fly-half for Otago and New Zealand.

"Tony plays a beautiful brand of rugby, and he has brought that into South Africa," Williams said.

He pointed to South Africa's first Test against New Zealand as an example of the rugby the Springboks can produce, combining their attacking qualities with their physical dominance.

Williams questioned why Erasmus continued to attract attention through public outbursts when his team's performances had already established their reputation.

"I have no idea why Rassie doesn't just let his team's beautiful play and wonderful play over the years do the talking and why he comes out with these tirades that backfire, and he's out for six games," he said.

Watch the interview as shared on the post on X.

Williams weighs in on South African reaction to Erasmus' ban

Williams also discussed the reaction to Erasmus' suspension, suggesting that many South Africans believed the Springbok coach had been treated unfairly.

The World Rugby suspension followed Erasmus' public criticism of match officials after the Springboks' narrow defeat to France.

The disciplinary panel found that his comments constituted serious misconduct because they suggested that match officials had acted with bias or deliberately influenced the

.

Williams suggested that prominent South African rugby voices had questioned the punishment and hoped Erasmus would successfully challenge it.

He also questioned some of the coach's unconventional match-day practices, particularly his decision not to immediately reveal his starting line-up.

"Not putting the team that he writes down 1 to 15, he doesn't put it out to start the game. Who does that?" Williams asked.

Mallett says Erasmus cannot defend his claims

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said Rassie Erasmus crossed a line by raising the possibility of match-fixing in his public criticism of referees

Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby after his comments about 16 or 17 unpunished knee-drop tackles during South Africa's clash with France

Source: Briefly News