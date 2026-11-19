Gerhard Boshoff, who claims to be Rassie Erasmus's cousin, publicly backed the Springbok coach on Instagram after his six-match ban

Boshoff praised Erasmus for raising concerns about dangerous French tackles that he said the TMO failed to act on

In the comments section, Boshoff hit back at critics who accused Erasmus of selective outrage over the tackle incidents

A man who claims to be a cousin of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has come out in public support of the rugby boss following his six-match suspension handed down by World Rugby this week.

The ban stems from remarks Erasmus made implying that match officials may have deliberately overlooked 17 tackles by French players on South African players that he considered dangerous.

Boshoff backs Erasmus on Instagram

Gerhard Boshoff, a fitness coach who identifies himself as Erasmus's cousin, used Instagram to voice his backing for the Springbok head coach.

Boshoff praised Erasmus for speaking out against what the coach described as a failure by the television match official (TMO) to intervene during the contested tackles.

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"When protecting the game of rugby matters more than protecting yourself. That's leadership!" Boshoff wrote in the post.

He went further, describing Erasmus as "a leader and innovator" who is "not scared of the truth", before closing with a direct message to his relative: "Proud of you for speaking up, cuz!"

Boshoff claps back at critics

The post drew responses from users who accused Erasmus of applying a selective standard in his criticism of match officials. Boshoff did not hold back in the comments section, addressing detractors directly.

"He is living rent-free in your head, and I understand that can be hard to swallow," Boshoff wrote in reply to critics.

He also suggested that Erasmus had accepted consequences on behalf of the broader rugby community, adding: "He took one for World Rugby, as we all know it's rotten on the top."

Erasmus's suspension follows a pattern of friction between the Springbok coaching staff and World Rugby's officiating structures, a tension that has played out publicly on several occasions in recent years.

Marawa reacts to Rassie Erasmus' ban

Briefly News previously reported that Robert Marawa shared World Rugby's announcement confirming Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension

Springboks supporters flooded the broadcaster's post with reactions, questioning the timing and severity of the ban.

Source: Briefly News