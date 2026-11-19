Ireland's scrum has made significant progress since their previous meeting with the Springboks

Daan Human believes South Africa cannot rely on last year's dominance when they return to Dublin

The Springboks scrum coach also explains the thinking behind a major front-row reshuffle against France

Daan Human has warned the Springboks about Ireland's improved scrum ahead of their Dublin rematch. Image: Davi Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Springboks scrum coach Daan Human has warned that Ireland will pose a considerably tougher challenge at scrum time when the two teams meet in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Human believes the Irish pack has improved significantly since their previous encounter and has urged South Africa not to expect a repeat of last year's dominance.

The Springboks defeated Ireland 24-13 at the Aviva Stadium in November 2025. South Africa enjoyed considerable success at scrum time, winning 11 scrum penalties, while Ireland also received four yellow cards.

However, Human believes the hosts have made considerable strides ahead of this weekend's Nations Championship encounter.

Daan Human explains Ireland's improved scrum

Speaking to the media on Thursday, 19 November, Human highlighted Ireland's performance against Fiji as evidence of their progress.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"So we're a year on, and they are a year better. They are a much better side today than they were last year. I think it's a big thing for us as South Africans.

"We love the scrum, but I don't think we should compare it to that side we played against with the side that played Fiji a week ago," he said, according to SABC Sport.

Human pointed out that Ireland had earned four or five penalties from their own scrum against Fiji, demonstrating their growing strength at the set-piece.

Human explains Springboks' front-row changes

The scrum coach also discussed South Africa's late front-row reshuffle against France. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit were promoted to the starting XV, while Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw moved to the bench.

Human explained that the decision was intended to give players valuable experience against quality opposition.

"It's something that we discussed at the last minute. I think maybe it would be better because we want to get some players' exposure at the top level, in the top scrum like France," he explained.

He added that keeping the entire replacement front row together was important because of their training combinations.

Ox Nche earns special praise

Human also reserved praise for Nche, whom he has coached since the prop was 18. Despite reaching 50 Test appearances, Nche's willingness to continue learning remains one of the qualities Human appreciates most.

The Springboks will need that experience when they face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 18:40 South African time.

South Africa head into the encounter following their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Their scrum performance against Ireland will therefore be an important part of their attempt to return to winning ways.

Wilco Louw explained why the Springboks' scrum remains one of their biggest weapons. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Wilco Louw explains why Ireland could trouble the Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw had also discussed the challenge awaiting South Africa in Dublin. Louw explained that the team's scrum dominance comes from years of hard work and commitment to its system, rather than any secret formula.

The experienced forward also warned that Ireland have quality scrummagers and powerful ball carriers. He singled out Ox Nche for special praise, describing the Sharks loosehead as a particularly difficult opponent at scrum time.

Louw's comments add another perspective to Daan Human's warning as the Springboks prepare for Saturday's showdown.

Source: Briefly News