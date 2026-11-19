Nikki Erasmus, daughter of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, posted a subtle dig on Instagram after her father received a six-match ban from World Rugby

Her post pointed to Irish player Sam Prendergast, who was cited for a dangerous hip-drop tackle but cleared to face the Springboks

The Springboks are set to play Ireland on Saturday, 21 November, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin

Netball star Nikki Erasmus has posted a pointed Instagram Story suggesting double standards in World Rugby's disciplinary process, days after her father, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, was handed a six-match suspension by the governing body.

The post drew attention to Irish flyhalf Sam Prendergast, who was cited for a hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato during the weekend's action.

The tackle forced Yato off the field, and it came only weeks after World Rugby formally banned the technique under its revised laws. Despite the citation, Prendergast was cleared to play and remains available for Ireland's upcoming Test against South Africa.

Rassie's comments set the context

Nikki's reaction follows public remarks by her father, in which the Springbok coach implied that match officials may have deliberately overlooked 17 dangerous tackles by French players against South African players.

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Rassie also predicted that Prendergast would avoid punishment due to a technicality — a forecast that proved accurate after the disciplinary outcome was confirmed.

Nikki, the twin sister of Carli Erasmus, did not name anyone directly in her Story, but the timing and content of the post left little ambiguity about its target.

Nikki Erasmus indirectly hints at double standard from World Rugby after Rassie Erasmus was banned. Photo: Nikki Erasmus

Source: Instagram

Springboks face Ireland on Saturday

The backdrop to this episode is the looming Test between South Africa and Ireland on Saturday, 21 November, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. With Rassie serving his suspension, the Springboks will head into the fixture under altered management circumstances, adding further weight to the debate around consistency in how World Rugby applies its disciplinary framework.

The fact that Prendergast faces the Springboks despite being cited for the same type of tackle that World Rugby has explicitly prohibited has intensified scrutiny of the governing body's decision-making process.

Source: Briefly News