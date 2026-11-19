The URC released its full 22-page written verdict from Tadhg Furlong's disciplinary hearing after the Leinster prop was cited for an incident involving Munster's Gavin Coombes

Coombes told the committee he felt a firm squeeze lasting two to three seconds, while Furlong maintained his hand position was part of a legitimate breakdown cleanout

The verdict drew sharp reactions in South Africa, where Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels received an eight-week ban for a similar allegation

The United Rugby Championship has published the full 22-page written verdict from the disciplinary hearing of Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong, explaining why an independent committee declined to uphold a citing complaint against him following an incident during the Leinster-Munster derby on 24 October at the Aviva Stadium.

Furlong had been cited for allegedly grabbing the testicles of Munster number eight Gavin Coombes during a breakdown cleanout. A hearing took place on 28 October, after which the committee cleared Furlong, permitting him to feature against the Springboks in Dublin the following Saturday.

What the committee found

Coombes told the committee he had felt Furlong's hand between his legs followed by a firm squeeze lasting two to three seconds.

Furlong countered that he had been executing a legitimate cleanout, hooking his opponent's leg and cupping the upper thigh to generate leverage, with no intention of making contact with Coombes.

The committee reviewed close-up still images and slow-motion video footage of the incident. While the footage initially appeared consistent with the allegation on first viewing, a frame-by-frame analysis led the committee to a different conclusion.

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"The committee found that the firm squeeze of two to three seconds described by Mr Coombes could not have occurred," the verdict stated.

The committee determined that Furlong's hand position aligned more closely with his own account than with the allegation put forward.

Significantly, the committee accepted that Coombes had been truthful and had not embellished his account. It offered an alternative explanation for the sensation he had experienced:

"The most likely cause of what Mr Coombes felt: a static, all-round pressure arising from his own legs closing around the player's arm, rather than from any grip by the player's hand."

The committee also placed little weight on conflicting versions of an alleged post-match conversation between the two players. Having concluded that no grabbing, squeezing, or twisting had occurred, it ruled that the question of recklessness did not arise and dismissed the citing complaint.

Double standards debate in South Africa

The outcome renewed debate among South African rugby supporters over consistency in disciplinary rulings.

Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels had previously received a nine-week ban, later reduced to eight weeks, for a comparable allegation involving Connacht's Josh Murphy, a contrast that drew widespread criticism from South Africans who questioned whether the same standard was being applied equally.

Mallett says Erasmus cannot defend his claims

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said Rassie Erasmus crossed a line by raising the possibility of match-fixing in his public criticism of referees

Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby after his comments about 16 or 17 unpunished knee-drop tackles during South Africa's clash with France

Source: Briefly News