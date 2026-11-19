Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen spoke out about Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban on a rugby podcast

World Rugby suspended the Springboks coach following comments he made about match officials after South Africa's loss to France

Hansen suggested Erasmus' outburst was partly driven by a deeper problem with how referees and coaches communicate

Former All Blacks head coach Sir Steve Hansen has offered his take on Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension, arguing that the ban reflects a wider structural failure in how rugby manages communication between coaches and match officials.

World Rugby imposed the suspension on Erasmus following comments he made about referees after South Africa's defeat to France. At a media conference, the Springboks coach questioned whether officials turning a blind eye to foul play could constitute the manipulation of international results. The latest action follows two previous suspensions Erasmus received in 2021 and 2022 for similar conduct.

Hansen Points to Broken Communication Channel

Speaking on the *For The Love of Rugby* podcast, Hansen described Erasmus as a calculated individual who considers consequences before acting, implying the Springboks coach likely understood the punishment he was inviting when he made his remarks. Hansen added that the motivation behind Erasmus' comments might only become fully apparent in time.

Hansen, who guided New Zealand to Rugby World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015 before stepping down after eight years in charge, expressed reluctance to criticise someone he personally regards highly. He framed Erasmus' behaviour as a symptom of a broader problem rather than a simple disciplinary matter.

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The New Zealander argued that referees operate under intense pressure while navigating laws that are frequently revised and increasingly complex. He acknowledged that officials face genuine difficulties in applying those laws consistently across matches.

However, Hansen maintained that the current structure offers too few opportunities for referees, coaches and players to engage meaningfully with one another. He warned that this absence of dialogue, in an environment as fiercely competitive as international rugby, creates the conditions for frustration to spill over in ways that individuals may later regret.

A Pattern of Disciplinary Action

This marks the third time World Rugby has sanctioned Erasmus over public criticism of match officials. Hansen noted that the governing body had, in effect, handed him another extended absence from courtside coaching duties by issuing a ban to a coach who had already served previous suspensions.

Hansen called for a more structured communication framework involving all key stakeholders in the sport, including referees, coaches and players, to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Source: Briefly News