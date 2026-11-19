Siya Kolisi Backs Rassie Erasmus With Public Show of Support After 6-Match Ban
- The Springbok captain has made a public move as his coach faces an uncertain disciplinary battle
- Rassie Erasmus has found an alternative way to connect with supporters ahead of the Ireland Test
- Kolisi's latest social media activity comes days before a crucial Nations Championship encounter
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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has publicly shown his support for Rassie Erasmus following the head coach's controversial six-match suspension. Kolisi shared a link to Erasmus' unusual matchday initiative on social media ahead of South Africa's highly anticipated clash against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026.
The captain's gesture comes after World Rugby barred Erasmus from attending matches and having contact with the team on matchdays. His suspension follows comments about match officials after the Springboks' defeat to France.
Siya Kolisi shares Rassie's unusual matchday plans
Kolisi shared a link to Erasmus' newly established website, watchwithrassie.com, on his Instagram story.
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The Springbok captain accompanied the link with a short message:
"Watch the game with coach @rasrugby."
Although Kolisi did not directly discuss the suspension, his decision to promote the initiative has attracted attention, particularly given the close working relationship between the two men.
Rassie Erasmus finds a way to connect with fans
Erasmus has invited supporters to join him virtually while he watches Saturday's Ireland Test from his hotel. The initiative allows participants to watch the television broadcast separately while connecting with the Springbok coach through their cameras.
Erasmus explained his thinking on X, saying he was not keen to watch the match alone. He also clarified that the gathering was personal and not an official Springbok or South African Rugby Union event.
Six-match ban hangs over Ireland Test
World Rugby announced the suspension on Tuesday, 17 November, following Erasmus' comments about officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France.
SA Rugby has sought a full misconduct hearing, while the suspension remains in force.
Kolisi and Erasmus previously celebrated consecutive Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023. Their successful partnership remains an important part of the Springboks' recent history.
South Africa now face Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 16:40 Irish time (18:40 SA time).
Jasper Wiese handed a four-match suspension after France red card
Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match suspension following the Springboks' defeat to France. The disciplinary trouble did not end there, as Jasper Wiese also received a four-match ban for his dangerous cleanout during the same Test.
The punishment rules Wiese out of the Ireland clash and the Nations Championship finals weekend, leaving the Springboks with another selection headache.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za