The Springbok captain has made a public move as his coach faces an uncertain disciplinary battle

Rassie Erasmus has found an alternative way to connect with supporters ahead of the Ireland Test

Kolisi's latest social media activity comes days before a crucial Nations Championship encounter

Siya Kolisi has backed Rassie Erasmus in his own way following the Springbok coach's six-match World Rugby ban ahead of the Ireland Test. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has publicly shown his support for Rassie Erasmus following the head coach's controversial six-match suspension. Kolisi shared a link to Erasmus' unusual matchday initiative on social media ahead of South Africa's highly anticipated clash against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The captain's gesture comes after World Rugby barred Erasmus from attending matches and having contact with the team on matchdays. His suspension follows comments about match officials after the Springboks' defeat to France.

Siya Kolisi shares Rassie's unusual matchday plans

Kolisi shared a link to Erasmus' newly established website, watchwithrassie.com, on his Instagram story.

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The Springbok captain accompanied the link with a short message:

"Watch the game with coach @rasrugby."

Siya Kolisi has made a public show of support for Rassie Erasmus following the Springbok coach's controversial six-match ban. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Although Kolisi did not directly discuss the suspension, his decision to promote the initiative has attracted attention, particularly given the close working relationship between the two men.

Rassie Erasmus finds a way to connect with fans

Erasmus has invited supporters to join him virtually while he watches Saturday's Ireland Test from his hotel. The initiative allows participants to watch the television broadcast separately while connecting with the Springbok coach through their cameras.

Erasmus explained his thinking on X, saying he was not keen to watch the match alone. He also clarified that the gathering was personal and not an official Springbok or South African Rugby Union event.

Six-match ban hangs over Ireland Test

World Rugby announced the suspension on Tuesday, 17 November, following Erasmus' comments about officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France.

SA Rugby has sought a full misconduct hearing, while the suspension remains in force.

Kolisi and Erasmus previously celebrated consecutive Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023. Their successful partnership remains an important part of the Springboks' recent history.

South Africa now face Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 16:40 Irish time (18:40 SA time).

Jasper Wiese handed a four-match suspension after France red card

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match suspension following the Springboks' defeat to France. The disciplinary trouble did not end there, as Jasper Wiese also received a four-match ban for his dangerous cleanout during the same Test.

The punishment rules Wiese out of the Ireland clash and the Nations Championship finals weekend, leaving the Springboks with another selection headache.

Source: Briefly News