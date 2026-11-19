Schalk Burger joined Rassie Erasmus in questioning several refereeing decisions after the Springboks' narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris

The former Springbok raised concerns about Kurt-Lee Arendse's disallowed try and accused referee Andrea Piardi of inconsistent decision-making during crucial scrum situations

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote supported Burger's criticism and explained why South Africa continued choosing scrums despite their frustration with the officiating

Former Springboks flanker Schalk Burger has joined the growing criticism of the refereeing in South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France, questioning several decisions made during the November Test.

Burger, who won the Rugby World Cup with South Africa in 2007, was particularly unhappy with the handling of the scrums and the decision to disallow Kurt-Lee Arendse's try.

His comments come after head coach Rassie Erasmus publicly criticised aspects of the officiating following the controversial encounter at the Stade de France.

Burger and Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote discussed the match during an appearance on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast.

Schalk Burger questions refereeing decisions

Burger questioned why the television match official intervened in certain situations while other incidents involving South African players allegedly went unpunished.

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He specifically referred to the disallowed Arendse try and what he described as illegal tackles involving defenders going down on their knees or hips.

The former Springbok was particularly frustrated by what he considered inconsistent application of the laws.

"Honestly, it bothers me," Burger said, questioning why the TMO intervened over the try while other incidents did not receive similar scrutiny.

He also took issue with referee Andrea Piardi's management of the scrums, arguing that South Africa should have received stronger sanctions against France after repeatedly dominating near the opposition try line.

Burger believed France's tighthead prop, number 18, should have been identified as responsible for the scrum infringements.

He questioned why the referee initially issued a team warning before appearing to change his approach when similar situations occurred again.

"I don't really understand," Burger said.

Kevin Foote backs Springboks' scrum strategy

Foote shared Burger's frustration, arguing that South Africa had good reason to continue choosing scrums rather than pursuing alternative attacking options. The Junior Springboks coach also praised Erasmus' initial response after the defeat, describing the head coach as mature and humble in his assessment of the team's decisions.

Foote recalled Erasmus acknowledging that officials were human and could make mistakes, while also admitting that South Africa might have been better served by choosing a different option near the French try line.

However, Foote defended the decision to keep challenging France through the scrum.

"Our strategy is to challenge you at scrum time, and we weren't rewarded. When he gave a team warning, obviously we were going to choose the scrum. You can ask why we didn't choose the maul. But the reality is that it is our weapon," Foote explained.

The comments add another dimension to the growing debate surrounding the match, with Burger and Foote becoming the latest prominent South African rugby figures to question the officiating.

However, their comments reflect the South African perspective on the contentious decisions and do not establish that the referee got them wrong.

France ultimately held on for a narrow 21-19 victory over the reigning world champions.

Source: Briefly News