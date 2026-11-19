Cameron Hanekom is preparing for his first Test against Ireland as the Springboks target an important victory in Dublin

The young loose forward has highlighted what South Africa must get right against Andy Farrell's side

Hanekom has also singled out Ireland's dangerous forwards ahead of Saturday's encounter at the Aviva Stadium

Cameron Hanekom has warned the Springboks ahead of their Test against Ireland. Image: Caean Couto

Source: Getty Images

Springbok loose forward Cameron Hanekom has stressed the importance of discipline, consistency and sticking to the team's structures ahead of their Nations Championship encounter against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The 24-year-old will make his first Test appearance against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He will start in the loose trio alongside captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Speaking to SA Rugby on Thursday, 19 November, Hanekom said the Springboks would need to trust their preparations rather than get distracted by the challenges presented during the match.

“There are a lot of factors that come into play on game day, but I think the biggest thing for us will be to stick to our processes, trust our system from the coaches, and do what we need to do,” he said, according to SA Rugby.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He added that maintaining high standards would be important regardless of whether a player starts or comes off the bench.

Cameron Hanekom identifies Ireland's dangerous forwards

Hanekom expects Ireland's back row to provide a stern examination, with former World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier among the players South Africa must contain.

The Springbok acknowledged the quality and influence of Ireland's loose forwards, pointing to their contributions at both club and international level.

“Josh van der Flier has won the World Rugby Player of the Year award, and many other of their players have made big impacts for their clubs and for the Irish team,” Hanekom said.

He added that South Africa respected the opposition and welcomed the challenge of facing them.

Meanwhile, Ireland's options at No 8 could include hooker Dan Sheehan after regular captain Caelan Doris was ruled out through injury. Hanekom believes Sheehan would remain a threat wherever he is deployed, describing him as a dynamic player with plenty of explosive qualities.

“Regardless of where he plays, he’s a very lively and explosive player, and definitely somebody to watch,” the Springbok said.

However, Hanekom stressed that South Africa's priority was concentrating on its own objectives rather than becoming distracted by Ireland's selection changes.

Springboks prepare for Dublin showdown

Hanekom nevertheless insisted that South Africa's attention remained on its own preparations. The Springboks were scheduled to rest on Thursday before completing their preparations with Friday's captains' run.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 18:40 South African time and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The encounter is particularly important as South Africa approaches the final stages of the Nations Championship pool phase.

Siya Kolisi has backed Rassie Erasmus following the Springbok coach's six-match World Rugby ban ahead of the Ireland Test. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi publicly backs Rassie Erasmus after six-match ban

Briefly News also reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi publicly backed Rassie Erasmus after the coach received a six-match ban from World Rugby.

Kolisi shared Erasmus' unusual matchday initiative on Instagram, encouraging supporters to watch the Ireland Test virtually with their coach.

Source: Briefly News