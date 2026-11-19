Professor Steve Cornelius accused Rassie Erasmus of crossing the line with his match-fixing remarks

The University of Pretoria law professor argued that Erasmus had made serious allegations against match officials without providing evidence

Cornelius warned that the Springbok coach's comments had the potential to bring rugby into disrepute

Professor Steve Cornelius has criticised Rassie Erasmus over his controversial remarks about match officials, arguing that the Springbok coach crossed a line by suggesting that the officiating during South Africa's defeat to France could have amounted to match-fixing.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the University of Pretoria law professor said Erasmus's comments had the potential to bring rugby into disrepute and accused him of making serious allegations against match officials without presenting supporting evidence.

Cornelius was particularly concerned about Erasmus questioning whether the failure by the Television Match Official (TMO) to intervene during several alleged illegal tackles could amount to match-fixing or manipulation of a result.

"With the comments that he made, he has certainly crossed that threshold and it has brought or has at least a serious potential to bring the game into disrepute," Cornelius said.

He argued that the nature of Erasmus's remarks went beyond ordinary criticism of refereeing decisions.

"If you listen to what he says, he's actually, in so many words, accusing the match officials of match-fixing," he added.

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Cornelius accuses Erasmus of making serious allegations

The professor said the Springbok coach had effectively accused match officials of participating in a criminal conspiracy without providing evidence to substantiate the suggestion.

He pointed out that match-fixing was a criminal offence in several countries, including South Africa, and warned against making such allegations simply because of disagreements over decisions made during a match.

"What Rassie Erasmus has basically done is gone on a press conference without providing any evidence, without providing any context to what he is saying simply because he does not like decisions of the match officials," Cornelius said.

He described the remarks as outrageous and completely out of line, adding that serious allegations of this nature should not be made without supporting evidence.

"I do not believe a person should do that unless he presents the evidence there to show," he said.

Erasmus received a 6-match suspension from World Rugby

The comments come amid growing controversy surrounding Erasmus's public criticism of match officials following the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship on Friday, 13 November.

During a press conference ahead of South Africa's match against Ireland, Erasmus questioned why the TMO had not intervened over what he believed were 17 illegal knee-drop tackles by French players.

He suggested that if the TMO had seen the incidents but deliberately chosen not to act, questions could arise about possible manipulation of the game or its result.

Erasmus also questioned whether inadequate technology could explain why the incidents had gone unnoticed. World Rugby subsequently handed the Springbok coach a six-match suspension with immediate effect on 17 November.

The governing body's independent disciplinary panel concluded that his comments suggested match officials had acted with bias or prejudice, or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match. It also found that his remarks constituted an unacceptable attack on their credibility and competence.

The sanction was imposed under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing, allowing Erasmus to explain his remarks.

Source: Briefly News