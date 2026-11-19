David Campese shares Rassie Erasmus' frustration over several refereeing decisions during the Springboks' defeat in Paris

The Australian rugby legend believes World Rugby should have handled the controversy differently

Campese has also raised concerns about consistency in refereeing and players' tackling techniques

David Campese has backed Rassie Erasmus' frustration with refereeing decisions. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

David Campese has thrown his support behind Rassie Erasmus following the Springboks coach's controversial comments about match officiating, questioning World Rugby's decision to suspend him immediately. The former Wallabies star believes Erasmus had legitimate reasons to be frustrated after South Africa's narrow defeat to France in Paris.

Speaking to Planet Rugby on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Campese made it clear that he did not support the match-fixing allegations but understood the frustration behind the coach's comments.

“I don’t condone the match-fixing comments, but I understand totally where Rassie’s frustration comes from, and having watched the game myself, I feel there were a number of French offsides that went uncalled as well,” Campese said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

David Campese questions World Rugby's handling of Rassie Erasmus

The Australian legend also questioned why World Rugby did not first approach Erasmus privately before announcing his six-match suspension on Tuesday, 17 November.

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“That’s the problem as I see it,” Campese said.

“Quite why this wasn’t done in the first instance is completely beyond me.”

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing to allow Erasmus to explain that he did not intend to suggest officials deliberately influenced the match result.

Campese raises concerns about tackling and refereeing

Campese also defended the introduction of stricter knee-drop and hip-drop tackle regulations but believes players need better education.

“Players simply are not tackling well enough,” he said, highlighting concerns about tacklers positioning their heads incorrectly.

He also questioned the consistency of refereeing, particularly during scrums, where decisions can change towards the end of matches.

David Campese has weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

What happens next for Rassie Erasmus?

Erasmus' suspension remains subject to the full misconduct hearing requested by SA Rugby. The outcome could affect his availability for upcoming Springbok fixtures.

Campese's intervention adds another prominent rugby voice to the debate surrounding officiating, player safety and World Rugby's disciplinary approach.

André Watson demands transparency from World Rugby

Briefly News also reported that former international referee André Watson had challenged World Rugby to explain its handling of controversial refereeing decisions.

Watson acknowledged that the Springboks may also have benefited from missed calls against them, while insisting that the governing body must provide greater accountability when contentious incidents occur.

Source: Briefly News