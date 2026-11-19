A 20-year-old rugby player was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after punching a teammate during a night out in August

The victim suffered serious jaw injuries and permanent nerve damage, leaving him unable to return to rugby more than three months later

USON Nevers terminated the convicted player's contract, while the French Rugby Federation could still consider disciplinary action

A 20-year-old rugby player has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after punching a teammate during a night out, leaving the victim with serious facial injuries and lasting nerve damage.

The incident happened during a team-building camp organised by French club USON Nevers in August. The two players, who were part of the club's reserve team, became involved in an altercation at a bar in Nevers during the night of 2-3 August.

According to Midi Olympique, the victim told the court that he became involved after seeing a female friend slap another player. She allegedly told him that the man had touched her inappropriately and asked him to speak to him.

The situation escalated when the 20-year-old allegedly punched him in the face, triggering a wider brawl.

Victim left with lasting injuries

The consequences of the punch were severe. The injured player required major jaw surgery after suffering nerve damage.

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He told the court that he had lost sensation in his lower lip and continued to experience lasting effects. He also explained that he sometimes accidentally bit his lip until it bled. More than three months after the incident, he had still been unable to return to rugby.

The accused, who was originally from Auxerre, admitted drinking heavily that night. His blood alcohol level was measured at 1.98 grams per litre.

He also told the court that he had only partial memories of the evening, describing the team's cohesion camp as an occasion where players drank excessively.

The club had already terminated the player's contract

The 20-year-old was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended, by the Nevers criminal court on Friday, 13 November.

The sentence came after prosecutors had requested a mixed punishment that included seven months of home detention. The player had already left USON Nevers after the club terminated his contract before the court ruling. He subsequently abandoned high-level rugby and returned to his studies through an apprenticeship.

However, the case could still have sporting consequences. The victim's lawyer, Maître Vincent Billecoq, said he intended to inform the French Rugby Federation of the conviction so that possible disciplinary action could be considered.

A further hearing is scheduled for February to determine compensation for the injured player.

USON Nevers had also issued a statement condemning violence while cautioning against holding the entire club responsible for the actions of one individual.

Source: Briefly News