Eddie Jones has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus following his suspension

The Japan coach admits he understands the Springbok boss's frustration but believes he went too far

Jones also predicts a dangerous response from South Africa ahead of their Ireland showdown on Saturday

Eddie Jones has weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Jones has criticised Rassie Erasmus over his comments about match officials, saying the Springbok coach crossed the line with his match-fixing claims. Jones revealed that he even sent Erasmus a private message expressing sympathy over the refereeing decisions against France, but received no response.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, published on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Jones acknowledged that Erasmus had legitimate concerns but questioned how he chose to express them.

Eddie Jones reveals unanswered message to Rassie Erasmus

Jones said he understood Erasmus' frustration following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November. However, he believes the Springbok coach's suggestion that officiating decisions amounted to match-fixing was inappropriate.

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"I think Rassie had a point when he questioned some of the decisions made in his team's defeat by France, and I sent Rassie a text to that effect. He didn't reply," Jones wrote.

"But there are appropriate and inappropriate ways to make a point and Rassie's was the latter, especially with his 'match-fixing' claim."

Jones explains why Rassie crossed the line

The Japan coach also drew parallels with his own experience after receiving a six-week suspension earlier in 2026 for verbally abusing a match official. Jones explained that coaches often face a difficult choice when challenging refereeing decisions.

"You can keep quiet publicly and go through the proper channels with World Rugby. My experience tells me if you do that, you often don't get much joy. The other option is to get into trouble!"

He added:

"As coaches, we're only human. We can all get emotional and tip over the edge. There's a lot of pressure in Test rugby."

Eddie Jones criticised Rassie Erasmus over his match-fixing comments. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Jones predicts dangerous Springbok response

Jones also acknowledged confusion surrounding the interpretation of knee-drop and hip-drop tackles, which featured prominently in Erasmus' complaints.

He expects South Africa to respond strongly when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

"I expect a strong response from South Africa, both to losing to France and to Erasmus' ban," Jones wrote.

"A wounded animal is a dangerous animal. That's what South Africa are now."

Erasmus will miss the Ireland encounter as part of his six-match suspension. The Springboks will nevertheless be looking to respond after their narrow defeat in Paris.

David Campese backs Rassie Erasmus over World Rugby ban

Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies star David Campese came out in support of Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension.

Campese admitted that he did not agree with the Springbok coach's match-fixing comments but understood his frustration over several refereeing decisions during the defeat to France.

Source: Briefly News