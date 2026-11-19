Eddie Jones Sends Rassie Erasmus Private Message After Springbok Coach’s 6-Match Ban
- Eddie Jones has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus following his suspension
- The Japan coach admits he understands the Springbok boss's frustration but believes he went too far
- Jones also predicts a dangerous response from South Africa ahead of their Ireland showdown on Saturday
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Eddie Jones has criticised Rassie Erasmus over his comments about match officials, saying the Springbok coach crossed the line with his match-fixing claims. Jones revealed that he even sent Erasmus a private message expressing sympathy over the refereeing decisions against France, but received no response.
Writing in his Daily Mail column, published on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Jones acknowledged that Erasmus had legitimate concerns but questioned how he chose to express them.
Eddie Jones reveals unanswered message to Rassie Erasmus
Jones said he understood Erasmus' frustration following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November. However, he believes the Springbok coach's suggestion that officiating decisions amounted to match-fixing was inappropriate.
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"I think Rassie had a point when he questioned some of the decisions made in his team's defeat by France, and I sent Rassie a text to that effect. He didn't reply," Jones wrote.
"But there are appropriate and inappropriate ways to make a point and Rassie's was the latter, especially with his 'match-fixing' claim."
Jones explains why Rassie crossed the line
The Japan coach also drew parallels with his own experience after receiving a six-week suspension earlier in 2026 for verbally abusing a match official. Jones explained that coaches often face a difficult choice when challenging refereeing decisions.
"You can keep quiet publicly and go through the proper channels with World Rugby. My experience tells me if you do that, you often don't get much joy. The other option is to get into trouble!"
He added:
"As coaches, we're only human. We can all get emotional and tip over the edge. There's a lot of pressure in Test rugby."
Eddie Jones predicts dangerous Springbok response
Jones also acknowledged confusion surrounding the interpretation of knee-drop and hip-drop tackles, which featured prominently in Erasmus' complaints.
He expects South Africa to respond strongly when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.
"I expect a strong response from South Africa, both to losing to France and to Erasmus' ban," Jones wrote.
"A wounded animal is a dangerous animal. That's what South Africa are now."
Erasmus will miss the Ireland encounter as part of his six-match suspension. The Springboks will nevertheless be looking to respond after their narrow defeat in Paris.
David Campese backs Rassie Erasmus over World Rugby ban
Briefly News also reported that former Wallabies star David Campese came out in support of Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension.
Campese admitted that he did not agree with the Springbok coach's match-fixing comments but understood his frustration over several refereeing decisions during the defeat to France.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za