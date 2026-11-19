Footage emerged of Malcolm Marx in a potential striking incident during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France on Friday

Marx could become the third Springbok facing disciplinary action, after Rassie Erasmus and Jasper Wiese were both handed bans

World Rugby Law 9.12 sets a minimum two-week ban for intentional striking, rising to six weeks if head or neck contact is involved

Malcolm Marx, the reigning World Player of the Year, may be heading for a disciplinary hearing after footage surfaced showing a potential striking incident during the Springboks' narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 14 November 2026.

Malcolm Marx may be heading for a disciplinary hearing after footage surfaced showing a potential striking incident during the Springboks' narrow 21-19 defeat to France. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The clip, which has been circulating online, shows the hooker appearing to clench his left fist and swing it in the direction of French scrum-half Antoine Dupont during the final play of the match, moments after completing a pass.

While the force behind the action appears limited, the seemingly deliberate nature of the movement has raised questions about whether it qualifies as an offence under World Rugby regulations

World Rugby law could apply

Under World Rugby Law 9.12, which governs physical abuse including punching and striking, any intentional contact with an opponent's body carries a mandatory starting ban of two weeks or matches. That threshold rises to six weeks or matches if the head or neck is involved.

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It is important to note that World Rugby has not confirmed any investigation into Marx, and he received no sanction from match officials during the game itself.

Watch the clip below as shared on X

2 Springboks already facing bans

Should World Rugby pursue the matter, Marx would become the third Springbok to face disciplinary consequences stemming from the Paris defeat.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match suspension following public comments he made criticising the match officials after the loss. Loose forward Jasper Wiese received a four-match ban after his yellow card was retrospectively upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

Officials determined that Wiese had made contact above the shoulders during a ruck, ruling the incident an illegal clear-out.

The timing of the Marx footage adds further pressure to the Springboks camp ahead of their upcoming clash against Ireland, with Erasmus already sidelined from the touchline for six matches.

Mallett says Erasmus cannot defend his claims

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said Rassie Erasmus crossed a line by raising the possibility of match-fixing in his public criticism of referees

Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby after his comments about 16 or 17 unpunished knee-drop tackles during South Africa's clash with France.

Source: Briefly News