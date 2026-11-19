Ben Smith aimed a Rassie Erasmus-style remark following the Springboks' refereeing complaints after their defeat to France

Opta statistics showed that South Africa had received more penalties and conceded fewer than any other team in the Nations Championship

The New Zealand journalist delivered a brutal clown-and-circus remark that appeared to target the Springboks coach

New Zealand rugby journalist Ben Smith has taken a swipe at Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, using Opta statistics to challenge his repeated complaints about refereeing following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France.

Ben Smith Takes Aim at Rassie Erasmus With Brutal Remark After Springboks Refereeing Complaints

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus has continued to question several refereeing decisions from the Nations Championship encounter, including French tackles he believes should have been penalised.

However, statistics published by Opta prompted Smith to question the South African coach's claims that decisions were consistently going against his team.

Opta statistics put Springboks' record under the spotlight

According to Opta, South Africa have received 61 penalties since the start of the Nations Championship, more than any other team in the competition. The Springboks have also been particularly dominant in the scrum, earning 19 penalties in that department.

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England have received 10 scrum penalties, while Italy have managed nine. The statistics also showed that South Africa had conceded just 40 penalties, the joint-lowest tally alongside Japan.

Although the figures do not independently establish whether refereeing decisions were correct, they highlight how frequently the Springboks have benefited from penalties while also keeping their own penalty count relatively low.

Ben Smith delivers brutal response to Erasmus

Smith took to X, formerly Twitter, to highlight what he saw as a contradiction between the statistics and Erasmus' complaints.

"So you're telling me no team gets awarded as many pens as RSA and no team is pinged less than RSA. And then we are told 'it feels like nothing goes our way'," he wrote.

The journalist then added a pointed remark that appeared to be directed at the Springboks coach.

"When a clown moves into the castle, he doesn't become a King, the castle becomes a circus."

As seen in the post below on X.

His comments came amid growing scrutiny of Erasmus following his public criticism of the officiating in the France-South Africa encounter.

The Springboks coach has since been suspended for six international matches by World Rugby following his comments about the match officials. Despite earning nine scrum penalties against France, South Africa ultimately lost the encounter 21-19.

Smith's remarks have added another dimension to the debate surrounding Erasmus' criticism of referees, with the Opta figures providing fresh ammunition for those questioning his complaints.

Professor Steve Cornelius slams Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Professor Steve Cornelius accused Rassie Erasmus of crossing the line with his match-fixing remarks

The University of Pretoria law professor argued that Erasmus had made serious allegations against match officials without providing evidence

Source: Briefly News