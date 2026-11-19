England rugby stars Henry Pollock, Maro Itoje and Fin Smith attended the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London just days before facing the All Blacks

Pollock turned heads with an 18-carat yellow gold Rolex Daytona worth approximately R1.3 million on the resale market

Fin Smith also wore a Rolex Daytona to the event, and the watch holds a deeply personal meaning tied to his rugby career

England rugby internationals Henry Pollock, Maro Itoje and Fin Smith swapped their playing kits for tailored suits on Tuesday night to attend the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, arriving just four days before England's scheduled Test match against the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

While the trio's red carpet fashion drew considerable attention, it was their choice of luxury timepieces that GQ highlighted as the standout detail of the evening.

Pollock's discontinued Rolex commands R1.3 million

Pollock arrived in a custom Clements and Church suit paired with an 18-carat yellow gold Rolex Daytona, a discontinued model widely known among collectors as the "John Mayer" for its distinctive green dial.

Because the watch is no longer in production, demand among collectors has pushed its resale value to approximately £55,000, the equivalent of around R1.3 million, depending on condition.

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That figure places the timepiece above the purchase price of many brand-new luxury cars. Neither Pollock's actual acquisition price nor whether he purchased the watch himself has been confirmed.

Fin Smith's watch marks an England milestone

Pollock's Northampton Saints teammate Fin Smith also opted for a Rolex Daytona on the night, completing his Boss suit with the luxury watch.

For Smith, the timepiece carries personal significance that extends well beyond its price tag. The 23-year-old fly-half has previously spoken about buying the Rolex to commemorate earning his first England cap, which came against Italy during the 2024 Six Nations Championship. The watch serves as a tangible marker of that milestone in his international career.

Maro Itoje completed the England contingent on the red carpet, though details of his accessories were not highlighted by the publication.

The three players' appearance at one of Britain's most prominent style events underlines the growing crossover between elite rugby and mainstream fashion culture in England.

Source: Briefly News