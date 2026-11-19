Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named captain Dan Sheehan at No 8 for Saturday's Nations Championship Test against South Africa, in a surprise positional switch that sees the 28-year-old depart from his natural hooker role.

The unusual selection was forced by a backrow injury crisis, with regular No 8 Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen all ruled out ahead of the clash with the world champions.

**Sheehan's Shift to the Backrow**

Sheehan is not entirely unfamiliar with the position. He started at No 8 for Leinster against Munster earlier this season and made a brief 15-minute appearance there in a Champions Cup match the previous season. He returns to the XV after missing Ireland's 43-15 win over Fiji through concussion.

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Farrell's decision to place Sheehan in the backrow also allows him to pair the captain with fellow hooker Ronan Kelleher, who delivered an impressive display against Fiji when covering the No 8 berth was handled by Nick Timoney. With Kelleher in strong form, Farrell opted to find room for both players in the starting side.

Sheehan has personal motivation against the Springboks, having scored Ireland's only try in their 24-13 home defeat to South Africa last November — a result that ended Ireland's winning record against the Boks in Dublin stretching back to 2012.

**Keenan Milestone and Prendergast Retained**

Fullback Hugo Keenan makes a welcome return for his 50th international cap after sitting out the previous Springboks encounter. He arrives in form, having scored a hat-trick in Ireland's 42-12 victory over Argentina.

Sam Prendergast keeps his place at flyhalf after a citing panel ruled on Wednesday that his alleged hip-drop tackle against Fiji did not warrant a red card. He will again partner Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf. Ireland's flyhalf cover is thin, with Jack Crowley — who guided the side to the Six Nations Triple Crown last season — unavailable through injury. Ciaran Frawley, who landed a match-winning drop goal to earn Ireland a share of their two-Test series against South Africa in 2024, is named on the bench as cover.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus had questioned the disciplinary process around Prendergast, suggesting punishment would be avoided on a technicality. Those comments earned Erasmus a six-match suspension.

Both sides have strong incentives to perform. South Africa sit second in the Southern Hemisphere pool standings, one point behind New Zealand. Ireland are third in the Northern Hemisphere pool, one point adrift of leaders France. The results will shape both teams' approaches heading into finals weekend at Twickenham, beginning the following Friday.

Source: Briefly News