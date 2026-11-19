Grant Williams has singled out Ireland's influential scrumhalf as a major threat ahead of Saturday's showdown

The Springbok No. 9 believes the battle between the two halfbacks could prove crucial in Dublin

Williams has also explained how two former Ireland internationals have influenced his development

Grant Williams has identified an Irish player as a major threat ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship clash against Ireland in Dublin. Image: Fiona Goodall

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Springboks face a significant challenge against Ireland in Dublin, with Grant Williams identifying Jamison Gibson-Park as one of the players they must contain. The scrumhalf believes his Irish counterpart could be central to the hosts' attacking approach when the teams meet in the Nations Championship on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Williams is expected to provide cover from the bench, with Morné van den Berg retaining the starting No. 9 position for the encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

Grant Williams compares Gibson-Park to Antoine Dupont

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, 18 November, Williams placed Gibson-Park among the world's leading scrumhalves.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"He's up there with [Antoine] Dupont as well," Williams said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

"He's a brilliant player and he's probably the key to how Ireland play. It will be a massive challenge for myself and Morné this weekend."

Gibson-Park impressed in Ireland's recent victories over Argentina and Fiji. He started against Fiji in their 43-15 victory after appearing off the bench in the 42-12 win over Argentina.

Springbok scrumhalf credits Irish coaches

Williams also acknowledged the influence of assistant coaches Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery, both former Ireland internationals.

"First of all, they bring just a different energy," he explained, adding that Jones had a significant influence on his development as an attacking player.

He believes their contribution has brought a refreshing approach to the Springbok environment.

Springboks look to forwards for attacking platform

Williams also highlighted the importance of South Africa winning the physical battle up front.

"If you ask any scrumhalf or backline, if your forwards are dominant, then you're always on the front foot," he said. "Hopefully it will go our way again."

The comments come after South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. With Gibson-Park starting for Ireland and Williams providing cover from the bench, the contest could offer an intriguing battle between two highly regarded scrumhalves.

South Africa will look to rediscover their winning form in Dublin, with forward dominance and effective halfback play likely to be key factors.

Daan Human has warned the Springboks about Ireland's improved scrum ahead of their Dublin rematch. Image: Davi Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Daan Human warns Springboks about Ireland's improved scrum

Briefly News also reported that Springboks scrum coach Daan Human warned that Ireland have made significant improvements at scrum time ahead of Saturday's Dublin showdown.

He believes South Africa cannot afford to rely on the dominance they enjoyed during last year's meeting. Human also discussed the thinking behind the Springboks' front-row changes against France and praised Ox Nche's continued development.

Source: Briefly News