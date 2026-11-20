World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

The warning places Erasmus's planned watchalong under serious scrutiny ahead of the fixture

Rugby's governing authorities have placed Rassie Erasmus under a copyright watch after the suspended Springboks head coach announced his intention to stage a public watchalong for the Ireland versus South Africa match.

World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus, who is currently serving a ban that prevents him from attending the fixture in an official capacity, had planned to host a livestream event where supporters could watch the game alongside him.

Legal action threatened over match footage

However, rugby chiefs moved swiftly to issue a warning, indicating that any broadcast of match footage during the event could expose Erasmus to legal proceedings. The concern centres on the use of copyrighted match content, which is tightly controlled by broadcasters and the sport's governing bodies.

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The warning effectively places his watchalong plan under significant legal scrutiny, with authorities signalling they would not hesitate to pursue action if protected footage was shown to viewers.

As seen in the post below on X.

Erasmus sidesteps ban with watchalong concept

The planned event drew attention partly because of its timing. With Erasmus prohibited from being present at the match in a conventional coaching role, observers noted the watchalong appeared designed to maintain a visible presence around the team's campaign despite the restrictions placed on him.

No further details were confirmed about whether Erasmus intended to proceed with the event in a modified format that would comply with copyright regulations.

Professor Steve Cornelius slams Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that Professor Steve Cornelius accused Rassie Erasmus of crossing the line with his match-fixing remarks

The University of Pretoria law professor argued that Erasmus had made serious allegations against match officials without providing evidence

Source: Briefly News