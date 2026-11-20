Ireland coach Andy Farrell was asked about Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension ahead of the Springboks clash

Farrell declined to get drawn into the controversy, pointing to an ongoing disciplinary process

South African rugby supporters reacted to his response, with some questioning his decision to avoid the subject

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been asked about Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated Nations Championship encounter against the Springboks.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell was asked about Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension ahead of the Springboks clash. Image: Eakin Howard and Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus was handed the suspension by World Rugby following comments he made about match officials after South Africa's narrow defeat to France in Paris.

The Springboks coach questioned the handling of several incidents during the match, including alleged knee-drop tackles that went unpunished. He also raised concerns about whether the failure to intervene could amount to interference with the outcome of a match.

World Rugby subsequently ruled that his comments amounted to an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of match officials.

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The six-match suspension, which took effect immediately, prevents Erasmus from having any matchday involvement with the team, including coaching, communicating with players and entering the stadium.

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Andy Farrell responds to question about Rassie Erasmus

With the disciplinary controversy dominating discussions ahead of the Ireland-South Africa encounter, Farrell was asked about the matter during his media briefing on Thursday.

The Ireland coach made it clear that he did not want to get involved in the debate surrounding his South African counterpart's punishment.

"Oh, look, I mean, you would expect me to bat that away. I suppose the important thing to note is that there's a process that's going on there, so I'd rather stay away from that if you don't mind," Farrell said, as quoted by the Irish Examiner.

Farrell instead focused on preparations for the encounter, with Ireland looking to challenge the reigning world champions at the Aviva Stadium.

He also discussed Sam Prendergast, who had been cleared to play after facing scrutiny over a tackle during Ireland's previous match against Fiji.

South African rugby fans react to Farrell's comments

Farrell's response attracted attention among South African rugby supporters, with several expressing their views on social media. Some appeared unimpressed by his decision to avoid the subject, while others made jokes about the disciplinary situation involving Erasmus.

One supporter suggested that Farrell had avoided the question in the same way a team might avoid a difficult semi-final.

Another joked that World Rugby would suspend Farrell if he commented on the matter.

Others questioned the governing body's disciplinary decisions, with one supporter suggesting that banning the Springboks coach was an attempt to weaken South Africa ahead of the encounter. There were also supporters who defended Erasmus, arguing that the outspoken coach was willing to express his views on controversial rugby matters.

The disciplinary controversy adds another talking point to an already significant fixture between the two rugby nations. South Africa defeated Ireland 24-13 in their previous meeting in Dublin, with the Springboks dominating the scrum.

Farrell acknowledged the challenge facing his team, describing South Africa's forward pack as being in excellent form.

The Ireland coach will hope his side can produce a strong performance against the world champions, while Erasmus will have to watch from his Dublin hotel room under the terms of his suspension.

The Springboks coach has already announced plans to host an online watchalong for supporters during Saturday's encounter.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

Source: Briefly News