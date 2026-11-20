Antoine Dupont’s past criticism of a match referee has resurfaced after Rassie Erasmus’s six-match ban

Rugby supporters have questioned whether World Rugby applies the same standards when coaches and players publicly criticise match officials

Social media users remain divided over whether Dupont’s remarks and Erasmus’s comments should be treated as comparable incidents

Antoine Dupont's past criticism of referee Ben O'Keeffe has resurfaced following Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension, with rugby supporters questioning World Rugby's consistency when dealing with public criticism of match officials.

Antoine Dupont's past criticism of referee Ben O'Keeffe has resurfaced following Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

The France captain questioned O'Keeffe's performance after France's 29-28 defeat to the Springboks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

"I'm not sure the refereeing was up to the level of what was at stake," Dupont said after the match.

His comments have attracted renewed attention after Erasmus was suspended for remarks questioning the officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in the Nations Championship

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Dupont's comments compared with Erasmus's suspension

The Sport Negotiator shared a clip of Dupont's comments on X, arguing that the different disciplinary responses raised questions about World Rugby's approach.

"In this clip a @FranceRugby publicly criticised the referee and expressed that he believed referee Ben O’Keefe was below the required standard for international games!

"The amount of inconsistencies in the ruling by @WorldRugby leaves room for many serious questions #Springboks"

However, some supporters argued that the two incidents were not comparable.

Florian K responded:

"Absolutely not the same. Dupont logically questioned some very controversial decisions made by O'Keefe, but never questioned his integrity or talked about match-fixing. Rassie did.

"You just deformed France captain real words to push the conspiracy theory."

Michael Taylor offered a different perspective, writing:

"Rassie does not have the right accent. It’s rugbys version of the cast system."

Another supporter, Mike, questioned World Rugby's previous disciplinary decisions, bringing up the British and Irish Lions series and the 2011 controversy involving referee Bryce Lawrence.

He wrote:

"Joel Jutge is the head of referees @WorldRugby and nothing will be done remember the B&I lions test series what happened to Gatland nothing. Remember 2011 with Bryce Lawrence two sets of laws one for SA and the one for the rest jokers"

Watch the clip as shared on X.

Why was Rassie Erasmus suspended?

Erasmus received a six-match suspension after World Rugby found that his comments following the defeat to France amounted to an unacceptable attack on match officials.

The Springboks coach questioned why several alleged illegal tackles had not been penalised and raised the possibility of match manipulation.

World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July 2026, was applied in his case. SA Rugby has since requested a full misconduct hearing.

While Dupont's criticism concerned the standard of refereeing, Erasmus's comments went further by questioning the integrity of officials. The distinction has become central to the debate.

Nevertheless, the resurfaced footage has reignited discussion among rugby supporters about how World Rugby handles criticism of its match officials.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

Source: Briefly News