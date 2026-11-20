Rassie Erasmus has been forced to rethink his Springbok selection after an injury setback disrupted preparations for the Ireland showdown

The late development has prompted a change to South Africa's forward pack just hours before the highly anticipated Dublin encounter

The Springboks have turned to an experienced campaigner to fill an important role as they prepare for another demanding Test against Ireland

The Springboks have made a late change to their forward pack ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship showdown against Ireland. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks have been forced into a late change ahead of their Nations Championship showdown against Ireland after Ruan Nortje picked up an injury at training. Franco Mostert will take his place in the starting line-up, partnering Eben Etzebeth in the second row for Saturday's encounter in Dublin.

The change was confirmed by the Springboks on Friday, 20 November 2026, following concerns about Nortje's fitness.

Franco Mostert replaces Ruan Nortje in Springbok team

According to an announcement on the official Springboks website, Nortje developed a niggle during training earlier in the week.

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The medical team monitored the lock throughout the week. However, head coach Rassie Erasmus decided against risking him, giving the player additional time to recover.

Mostert will now earn his 88th Test cap when he runs onto the field against Ireland. The experienced forward has featured off the bench in the Springboks' previous two matches against France and Italy.

Lood de Jager remains on the bench

Lood de Jager retains his place among the replacements and will provide cover at lock.

Mostert's promotion means he will make his third appearance during the Springboks' November Nations Championship campaign. His experience will be important in a contest expected to test South Africa's forward pack.

When do the Springboks play Ireland?

The Springboks face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:40 South African time. SuperSport will broadcast the match live.

The late adjustment gives Mostert another chance to prove his value to the Springboks, while Nortje has time to recover without being rushed back into action.

Cameron Hanekom has warned the Springboks ahead of their Test against Ireland. Image: Caean Couto

Source: Getty Images

Cameron Hanekom sends message to Springboks ahead of Ireland Test

Briefly News previously reported that Cameron Hanekom had highlighted the importance of discipline and trusting the Springboks' structures ahead of their Nations Championship clash against Ireland.

The young loose forward also identified several Irish players who could pose problems for South Africa, offering insight into what the Springboks expect from Saturday's showdown in Dublin.

Source: Briefly News