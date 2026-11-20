Rassie Erasmus has attracted 87,913 sign-ups for his planned online watch-along ahead of the Springboks' clash against Ireland

The banned coach wants supporters to join him virtually as he watches Saturday's Test from his hotel room in Dublin

Erasmus' six-match suspension has kept him away from the matchday action, but his alternative viewing plan has attracted widespread interest

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has attracted nearly 88,000 sign-ups for his planned online watch-along ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus' Watch-Along Attracts Nearly 88,000 Sign-Ups Ahead of Ireland Clash

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus launched a website inviting adult supporters to watch alongside him after being handed a six-match suspension by World Rugby, which prevents him from attending the match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

A statistics dashboard published by the coach showed that 87,913 people had signed up by Friday morning, 20 November, highlighting the interest in his alternative viewing arrangement.

The initiative, hosted through WatchWithRassie.com, will allow supporters to watch Erasmus react to the match from his hotel room in Dublin.

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The coach announced the idea on social media, explaining that he did not want to watch the encounter alone.

"Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I'll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch on my own," Erasmus wrote.

He added that he planned to have his television on and his laptop camera running so supporters could join him virtually.

"This is personal, not official," he clarified.

Why Rassie Erasmus was banned by World Rugby

Erasmus received the six-match suspension following comments about match officials after South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on 14 November. At a press conference in Dublin, the Springboks coach questioned why the television match official had not intervened over several French tackles involving the prohibited knee-drop technique.

He questioned whether a failure to act after seeing such incidents could amount to match-fixing or interference with the outcome of a game.

World Rugby subsequently sanctioned him for public criticism of match officials and comments considered damaging to the integrity of the sport and individuals involved.

The suspension prohibits Erasmus from having matchday involvement with the team, including coaching, communicating directly or indirectly with players or team management, entering the stadium and participating in media duties.

SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing to allow Erasmus to provide context to his comments and explain that he did not intend to suggest officials had acted with ulterior motives.

Rassie Erasmus' watch-along faces copyright scrutiny

While the watch-along offers Erasmus a way to connect with supporters during his suspension, the initiative has also attracted attention from rugby organisers and broadcasters.

According to reports by The Irish Times and SABC News, Six Nations and SANZAAR officials are concerned about the possibility of match footage appearing during the online event.

The distinction is important because Erasmus is hosting a watch-along rather than broadcasting the Springboks' match itself. Supporters will need to watch the official television coverage separately while following the coach's reactions through his laptop camera.

The website also makes clear that the event is personal and is not an official Springboks, SA Rugby or broadcaster production. However, if copyrighted match footage or audio is included in the stream without permission, it could raise a separate copyright issue.

Erasmus' planned broadcast is therefore being closely watched as he prepares to experience the Ireland Test from outside the stadium, with thousands of supporters having already registered to join him.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

Source: Briefly News