Sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker has labelled South African rugby fans the worst in the world for directing abuse and threats at match officials online, making the claim as the fallout from Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension continued to generate controversy.

Tucker, who hosts The Science of Sport podcast and serves as a science and research consultant to the World Rugby Research Unit, made the remarks publicly as the row over Erasmus's ban showed no signs of subsiding.

Tusker on Springboks fans

Tusker explained that the international referees' union employs a third-party company to monitor online threats and abuse aimed at officials — and that the data points firmly at South Africa.

"It's not 'you got that yellow card wrong' or 'it was a poor performance'. It's abuse and threats. South Africa is comfortably the world leader at making those [threats]. The fans. We are so bad," Tucker told SARugbymag.co.za.

He added that the pattern was especially difficult to justify given the Springboks' recent record on the field, having won more matches and lost fewer than any other side over the past two years.

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"I read some of the stuff and it's embarrassing," he said.

Erasmus ban and match-fixing claims

World Rugby suspended Erasmus after his remarks about refereeing in the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris, during which he alleged that up to 17 knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished. At a press conference in Dublin, he went further, raising the possibility of match-fixing and manipulation. SA Rugby has since requested a full misconduct hearing.

Tucker, who attends World Rugby meetings, rejected claims that the governing body operates with a bias against South Africa. He warned that persistently framing the relationship in those terms could become self-fulfilling.

"But the problem is, if you keep portraying it as that, eventually the perception becomes the reality. It's only human nature. There'll be real antagonism. It makes us progressively more of an island, with everyone else looking in. I really could do without it."

Three possible explanations

Offering a more measured analysis of the officiating disputes, Tucker outlined three possible causes: the law itself may be flawed; officials may have been applying it incorrectly; or the two teams involved may have interpreted the new rule differently, effectively operating under separate understandings of it.

He expressed frustration that the controversy was threatening to overshadow the Nations Championship entirely.

"It's very frustrating, because what was a great weekend of rugby has been soured. New Zealand play England, and we go to Dublin. There's a lot to look forward to, but who's talking about that? It's a pity," he said.

Source: Briefly News