Ireland head coach Andy Farrell addressed the role coaches play in protecting the integrity of rugby officiating

Farrell's comments came amid scrutiny over Rassie Erasmus's public statements about referee Christophe Ridley

Ireland face South Africa in a highly anticipated Test with tensions around match officials already running high

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called on coaches to exercise restraint in their public criticism of referees, saying those in positions of influence carry a responsibility to safeguard the game's integrity.

Andy Farrell Urges Coaches to Protect Rugby by Not Criticising Referees Ahead of Springbok Test

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Speaking at a media conference at the Aviva Stadium on 20 November 2026, Farrell outlined why he seldom, if ever, singles out officials for public scrutiny.

His remarks came directly in the context of South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus's recent comments about referee Christophe Ridley, who is set to officiate Ireland's upcoming Test against the Springboks.

Farrell defends referees ahead of Springbok clash

Farrell expressed concern that referee Ridley could feel undue pressure as a result of the public attention drawn by Erasmus's comments. Without elaborating on the specifics of what Erasmus said, Farrell made clear that he believes such commentary from coaches creates an unhealthy environment for officials.

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The Ireland coach acknowledged that rugby is among the most demanding sports in the world to referee, citing the complexity of the laws and the speed of the modern game as factors that make officiating exceptionally difficult.

Farrell has consistently chosen not to engage in post-match criticism of referees and reiterated at the conference that this remains a deliberate approach rather than an oversight.

High stakes Test under scrutiny

The Test against South Africa carries added weight given the broader conversation around officiating standards that has built up in the lead-up to the match. Other head coaches have also publicly backed match officials in response to the scrutiny directed at Ridley.

Farrell did not make any predictions about the outcome of the game but his comments reflected a wider effort by those in Irish rugby to ensure the focus remains on the contest itself rather than on the individuals appointed to manage it.

Ireland and South Africa are set to meet in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, with both sides regarded among the top teams in the world.

Andy Farrell responds to question about Rassie's ban

Briefly News previously reported that Ireland coach Andy Farrell was asked about Rassie Erasmus's six-match suspension ahead of the Springboks clash

Farrell declined to get drawn into the controversy, pointing to an ongoing disciplinary process

Source: Briefly News