Sharks owner Marco Masotti has publicly backed Rassie Erasmus following World Rugby's decision to hand the Springbok coach a six-match suspension

Masotti called World Rugby 'losers' and suggested that the governing body relocate its headquarters from Dublin to Durban

The suspension followed Erasmus' criticism of match officials after France's 21-19 victory over the Springboks

Sharks owner Marco Masotti has thrown his weight behind Rassie Erasmus following the Springbok coach's six-match suspension. Image: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile, SharksRugby/X

Source: UGC

Sharks owner Marco Masotti has thrown his weight behind Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, calling him a saviour of rugby while taking a sharp dig at World Rugby following the governing body's decision to hand Erasmus a six-match suspension.

The outspoken American businessman has now entered an increasingly heated debate about officiating, disciplinary consistency and the authority of rugby's global governing body.

Masotti did not hold back in his comments on Friday, 20 November 2026. He defended Erasmus' decision to speak publicly about his concerns and suggested that World Rugby should consider moving its headquarters from Dublin to Durban.

Marco Masotti fires back at World Rugby

Masotti, who admitted that he had initially been reluctant to enter the conversation, eventually shared his views on X.

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He said Erasmus had simply expressed his opinion within the context of the game and its rules.

"@RassieRugby simply spoke his mind in a contextual and rule-based way," Masotti wrote.

"All sports teams deal with the ups and downs of the application of the rules, but rugby is a statistical outlier, and we need to get it right. He is literally saving our beloved sport from the losers at @worldrugby in Dublin."

He then made a suggestion that could spark another conversation among rugby supporters.

"Let's move the home of rugby from Dublin to Durban," he added.

Masotti also offered an explanation for why he finally decided to speak out, writing that he had been reluctant to join the debate until after enjoying "a beautiful Soldera 2006 wine".

Marco Masotti's original post on X

Why World Rugby suspended Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus was suspended for six matches on Tuesday, 17 November, following comments about match officials after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France on 13 November.

The coach questioned why 17 alleged knee-drop tackles by French players had gone unpunished. World Rugby's disciplinary panel ruled that his comments disrespected match officials by questioning their integrity.

However, SA Rugby requested a full misconduct hearing on 17 November, arguing that Erasmus should have an opportunity to explain his comments and clarify his intentions.

Erasmus plans watchalong amid Springboks' Ireland showdown

The suspension means Erasmus will miss Saturday's Nations Championship encounter against Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:40 South African time.

The Springbok coach has instead arranged an online watchalong, with thousands of supporters already signed up.

Masotti's intervention follows comments from former Scotland international Jim Hamilton, who described Erasmus as the only person with the courage to challenge World Rugby publicly in an article published by Planet Rugby on 18 November.

The Sharks owner has now taken that support further, openly questioning the governing body's leadership and suggesting that its headquarters should move from Dublin to Durban.

The controversy has consequently developed into a wider debate about rugby officiating, accountability and World Rugby's handling of criticism.

Siya Kolisi shows support for Rassie Erasmus ahead of Ireland test

Briefly News also reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi publicly supported Rassie Erasmus following the coach's six-match suspension. Kolisi shared a link to Erasmus' planned online watchalong ahead of the Ireland Test.

The captain's gesture comes as Erasmus prepares to watch the Springboks from his hotel rather than the stadium, with SA Rugby continuing its efforts to challenge the disciplinary decision.

Source: Briefly News