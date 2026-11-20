Former Springbok hooker James Dalton weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban, saying the coach crossed a line by publicly attacking rugby's governing structures

Dalton defended South Africa's rugby legacy while pushing back against long-standing European stereotypes about Springbok players

Away from the debate, Dalton revealed a significant personal transformation over the past three years

Former Springbok hooker James "The Bullet" Dalton has broken his silence on Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban, telling CapeTalk's Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit on 20 November 2026 that the Springboks head coach overstepped by publicly targeting rugby's governing body and its officials.

Former Springbok hooker James "The Bullet" Dalton has broken his silence on Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban. Image: Darren England

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus received the ban following comments he made criticising match officials. Dalton, while expressing personal warmth towards the coach, said the manner in which the criticism was delivered went beyond what is acceptable.

"Rassie clearly had a lot to mull over on the weekend after the loss. I think the more he processed everything, and at that interview, there was clearly a trigger that came from one of the reporters that set him off on a tangent. But it's very difficult. I don't want to judge Rassie. He's a great coach. He's a great human being. He's a good friend of mine," Dalton said.

Dalton draws the line at Governing bodies

Despite his sympathy for Erasmus, Dalton argued that openly attacking World Rugby damages the sport's credibility.

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"But the reality is you cannot go for the jugular of the governing body and its officials the way he did. It just sets a bad example for their reputation. It sets a bad example for our reputation and our credibility of wanting to contribute to cleaner rugby, safer rugby. But then at the same time, if [World Rugby] are going to constantly change and up the rules, they also need to be competent. But I think the platform on which he went about it is debatable, hence the ban."

As seen in the post below on X.

Dalton hits back at European rugby stereotypes

Dalton also addressed long-standing European attitudes towards South African rugby, rejecting the notion that physical dominance equates to a lack of intellect.

"European rugby do have their noses in the air, referring also many, many years ago... calling us dom krag. I mean, what exactly does that mean and define? The reality is, yes, we are physically superior. We are bigger than you. That has nothing to do with intellect or an insult because you're bigger and stronger. Look at our results. Look at the fact that we won back-to-back World Cups."

He drew a comparison between such remarks and Erasmus' own pointed language towards referees, arguing both cross a line.

On a personal note, Dalton shared that he has undergone a profound change in his private life. He said he has given his life to God, was recently baptised, and has not consumed alcohol in three years. He is also currently involved in work aimed at combating gender-based violence and bullying in schools.

"I look back with quite a lot of shame and wish that in my young years, I could have maybe made better use of my talents and my career. Nonetheless, I'm following it. I'm proud of myself. I'm happy. I'm healthy," he said.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

Source: Briefly News