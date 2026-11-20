Christophe Ridley was involved in the controversial officiating during the Springboks' narrow defeat to France in Paris last week

The English referee has now been handed responsibility for Saturday's high-profile Ireland vs South Africa clash in Dublin

Rassie Erasmus will be absent from the touchline after World Rugby handed him a six-match suspension following his explosive reaction to the France Test

World Rugby has appointed Christophe Ridley to referee Saturday's Ireland vs Springboks clash. Image: Paul Harding - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby has appointed English referee Christophe Ridley to officiate Saturday's Nations Championship showdown between Ireland and South Africa, putting an official involved in last week's controversial France Test back in the spotlight.

Ridley was one of the assistant referees during the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. He will now take charge of the match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 21 November.

However, according to SA Rugby, the appointments were announced on 22 October, weeks before the controversy surrounding the France match erupted.

Rassie Erasmus controversy puts officials under scrutiny

South Africa's defeat to France triggered an extraordinary reaction from Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. The coach questioned several officiating decisions, particularly alleged knee-drop tackles that he believed should have attracted penalties or disciplinary action.

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His comments prompted World Rugby to impose a six-match suspension on Tuesday, 17 November.

In its disciplinary statement, World Rugby said the comments concerning the television match official (TMO) suggested that match officials had "acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match".

The governing body added that the sanction was intended to protect officials from abuse and attacks on their integrity. Erasmus is therefore prohibited from participating in Saturday's match-day activities.

Referee Angus Gardner of Australia, with assistants Christophe Ridley of England and Nika Amashukeli of Georgia, during the November 2025 match between France and South Africa. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Ireland vs South Africa match officials confirmed

Ridley will be supported by Australia's Angus Gardner and England's Anthony Woodthorpe as assistant referees. Ian Tempest, also from England, will serve as the TMO, while France's Tual Trainini has been appointed as the foul play review officer.

The match kicks off at 18:40 South African time.

With Erasmus unavailable on match day, attention will inevitably turn to the officials and how they manage another high-profile encounter involving the Springboks.

World Rugby's appointment predates the Paris controversy, meaning Ridley's selection should not be interpreted as a response to the subsequent disciplinary proceedings.

Springboks make late team change before Ireland showdown

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus was forced to make a late adjustment to the Springboks' starting line-up after Ruan Nortje picked up an injury during training.

Franco Mostert has been promoted to the starting team, where he will partner Eben Etzebeth in the second row. The experienced forward is set to earn his 88th Test cap, while Lood de Jager retains his place on the bench.

Source: Briefly News