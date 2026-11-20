Robert Marawa reacted to the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' planned Springboks vs Ireland watchalong

The veteran broadcaster appeared to sympathise with Erasmus, prompting reactions from rugby fans on social media

Nations Championship organisers reportedly raised concerns about potential copyright breaches involving the suspended Springbok coach's livestream

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus’ planned watchalong of the Springboks’ Nations Championship clash against Ireland.

Robert Marawa has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus’ planned watchalong of the Springboks’ Nations Championship clash against Ireland. Image:@robert_marawa and David Rogers

Source: UGC

Marawa reacted to a report by The Guardian's Matt Hughes, which revealed that Six Nations and Sanzaar executives were unhappy with the suspended Springbok coach's plans to host an online viewing session from his Dublin hotel room.

Sharing the report on X on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Marawa appeared to express sympathy for Erasmus, writing:

“Clearly unhappy about his mere existence at this stage!!”

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His post attracted reactions from rugby supporters, with several users suggesting that Erasmus continued to attract attention from rugby authorities.

One user, Rory Petzer, joked:

“Rassie will never let them rest. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Bradley M Mphahlele also commented:

“Rassie is in their heads. RASSIE, RASSIE, RASSIE-IE-IE”

Another user, Mamiya, responded:

“Sana!”

Barney Girnun agreed with Marawa, writing:

“Very true Rob!”

Pierre shared an angry-face emoji, while Lugosh Miya wrote:

“I'm Perplexed ,flabbergasted Rob .”

As seen in the tweet below on X.

Why Rassie Erasmus' watchalong has attracted attention

Erasmus announced plans to host a watchalong of South Africa's match against Ireland after receiving a six-match suspension from World Rugby.

The punishment followed his public criticism of match officials after the Springboks' narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on 13 November. The suspension prevents the 54-year-old from entering matchday venues, having matchday contact with the team or management, and carrying out media duties during the suspension.

Rather than watch the match alone, Erasmus invited supporters to join him online from his hotel room in Dublin.

However, the plan has attracted scrutiny from the Nations Championship organisers and broadcast partners.

According to The Guardian, Six Nations and Sanzaar executives are concerned about a potential breach of broadcasting rights. They could consider legal action if official television footage of the match appears in his livestream.

Erasmus is permitted to comment on the match, but showing copyrighted broadcast footage without the necessary rights could create legal problems.

SuperSport, which holds the South African broadcasting rights, is understood to be particularly concerned about the development.

The Springboks are scheduled to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 21 November, with kick-off at 6.40pm South African time.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event

Source: Briefly News