Mzwandile Stick has addressed the impact of Rassie Erasmus’ suspension ahead of the Springboks’ crucial Ireland Test

The assistant coach has explained how Erasmus has remained involved with preparations despite his six-match ban

Stick also had a light-hearted response when asked about the Springbok coach’s plans for Saturday

Mzwandile Stick has broken his silence on Rassie Erasmus’ six-match suspension ahead of the Springboks' crucial Ireland Test. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has sent a strong message ahead of Saturday’s showdown against Ireland, insisting that Rassie Erasmus’ suspension has not disrupted the squad’s preparations. The South African coaching staff remain focused on the challenge in Dublin, despite the controversy surrounding their head coach.

Stick addressed the media on Friday, November 20, alongside captain Siya Kolisi. Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby after his comments about match officials following South Africa’s 21-19 defeat to France on November 13.

The punishment prevents him from having match-day involvement with the team. However, Stick explained that Erasmus has remained an important presence throughout the preparations.

“It’s been great to have Rassie also with us throughout the whole week. His energy levels, his spirit, the energy amongst our squad,” Stick said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

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He added that the players were in a good position ahead of what he expected to be a difficult encounter.

Stick delivers defiant message about Springboks unity

An Irish journalist also asked Stick where Erasmus would be watching Saturday’s match.

“Are you invited to the party?” he joked.

Stick confirmed that he had seen Erasmus' social media invitation for supporters to join him for a watch party at the team hotel. However, he was quick to emphasise that the suspension had not affected the relationship within the Springbok camp.

“We love him, we appreciate him, and no one is going to break us, I can tell you that for sure. So we’ll be prepared for it,” he said.

Springboks still chasing Nations Championship final

South Africa face Ireland on Saturday, November 21, with their Nations Championship ambitions still alive.

The Springboks are second in the Southern Hemisphere standings, one point behind New Zealand. A victory over Ireland, combined with the appropriate result in the All Blacks' encounter against England, could secure South Africa a place in the November 29 final.

Stick also promised that the players would give their best for supporters back home.

The match therefore carries significance beyond the suspension controversy, with the Springboks having an opportunity to finish their pool campaign strongly.

World Rugby has appointed Christophe Ridley (third from right) to referee Saturday's Ireland vs Springboks clash. Image: Paul Harding - Nations Championship Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Christophe Ridley appointed referee for Springboks vs Ireland clash

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby had appointed English referee Christophe Ridley to officiate the Springboks' Nations Championship encounter against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, November 21.

Ridley was among the assistant referees during South Africa's controversial 21-19 defeat to France on November 13. His appointment has attracted attention amid the fallout from Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension.

Source: Briefly News